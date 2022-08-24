Read full article on original website
Helping Is Togetherness to host sports giveaway for local youth
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Helping Is Togetherness will be hosting a sports giveaway on Aug. 26 for local youth ages 10 to 16. The Wilmington-based nonprofit stated that the event will occur between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and will take place at Halyburton Park at 4099 S. 17th St.
Live! NC Color: A Variety Show to be held Aug. 28
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The third installment of Live! NC Color: A Variety Show will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington. The variety show, which is presented by LouisTee Media and MT Bottles Comedy, will feature comedians Bo Ma, Isatu Kamara, Ebony Angelique and Kimberly Daniece and singer Mandee Starchild. Actor Lili Nicole will be the emcee and host of the event.
Two appointments made to the CFCC Board of Trustees
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ray Funderburk III and Lanny Wilson have been appointed to four-year terms on the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees. CFCC announced the appointments on August 25. Funderburk has lived in the county for 50 years and was appointed by the New Hanover County Board...
Kipos hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new Wilmington location
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kipos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Wilmington location on Aug. 25. The restaurant celebrated its new location at 11 a.m., per the announcement from the Giorgios Hospitality Group. Located in Lumina Station at 1900 Eastwood Road, the restaurant will serve Hellenic cuisine with...
FAA responds to complaints that despite agreement, jet noise continues in historic districts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents were optimistic in January of 2022 that jet noise disruptions to Wilmington would be alleviated after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Wilmington International Airport (ILM), and 2D Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) reached an agreement known as the LOA. However, eight months later, some say that the noise from military aircraft using the runways at ILM is back.
Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
Cape Fear Foodie: Kipos Hellenic Cuisine
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the summer tourist season winding down as we head towards Labor Day weekend, it occurred to me that I have not taken a vacation this summer. Some little trips here and there have been fun, but no grand travel experience. No flights to the Gulf, no jaunts to California, no bucket-list visit to Greece. Though I did get to the enjoy the next best thing to that historic nation...Kipos Hellenic Cuisine.
Friday Night Football Week 2 part 1
Section of Market Street to close nightly from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Market Street in Wilmington will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 2. Per the N.C. Department of Transportation, the section is between Gordon Road and a new roadway built next to Boats Unlimited. The section is also near a Waffle House, Food Lion and CVS not far from Ogden. During the closures, crews will install girders on Market Street to eventually allow for the Military Cutoff Road Extension.
Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Wilmington on Wednesday and many people called WECT to find out why. A spokesperson for Duke Energy told WECT that there was an equipment failure at the substation on 9th Street and Orange Street. The company has what’s called self-healing technology that automatically re-routes the power to another nearby substation.
New Hanover County COVID community level returns to low, Novavax vaccines available people 12 and older
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s CDC COVID-19 Community Level has returned to low as of the latest report on Friday, August 26. Also, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is now available to anybody 12+ years old. “COVID-19 can be transmitted through the air and the more people you...
First Alert Forecast: typical late-August conditions continue for the rest of the weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday evening! Your First Alert Forecast maintains seasonable 80s to locally around 90 for daily high temperatures through the final week of August. Overnight lows will remain in the lower and middle 70s with a slight dip behind a front late next week.
Ocean Isle Beach Police Department to increase enforcement of impaired driving for ‘Booze It and Lose It’ Campaign
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department will be increasing enforcement of impaired drivers through its annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign. The program will start from August 26 and run to September 11. Booze It & Lose It is designed to...
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has issued a statement to say they have decided, given no other evidence arises, to close the case on the death of Joseph Valentine Flor D’Auvray III. The WPD say that he was killed by an accidental fall from the roof of a building.
Pet of the Week: Princess from Monty’s Home
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Princess, a 5-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home. According to her handler, Princess is a very sweet dog who has gotten along very well with other dogs and cats. In addition, she loves people and loves to be pet. Princess is...
Surf City officials hold news conference on last night's homicide
Bladen County jailer accused of impersonating an officer says he was trying to stop a road rage incident
FAYETTVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Bladen County Sheriff’s detention officer was arrested Tuesday and charged with impersonating an officer after being accused trying to pull over a woman even though he didn’t have the authority to do so, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Stephon Singleton, 51, from...
WPD: Man arrested after pointing gun at police officer
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested Thursday after he pointed a gun at a police officer, according to the Wilmington Police Department. A news release from the WPD states that shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to an attempted home burglary in the 500 block of Robert E. Lee Drive in Wilmington.
UPDATE: Surf City police identify suspect in homicide investigation
