Live! NC Color: A Variety Show to be held Aug. 28

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The third installment of Live! NC Color: A Variety Show will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington. The variety show, which is presented by LouisTee Media and MT Bottles Comedy, will feature comedians Bo Ma, Isatu Kamara, Ebony Angelique and Kimberly Daniece and singer Mandee Starchild. Actor Lili Nicole will be the emcee and host of the event.
Two appointments made to the CFCC Board of Trustees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ray Funderburk III and Lanny Wilson have been appointed to four-year terms on the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees. CFCC announced the appointments on August 25. Funderburk has lived in the county for 50 years and was appointed by the New Hanover County Board...
Kipos hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new Wilmington location

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kipos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Wilmington location on Aug. 25. The restaurant celebrated its new location at 11 a.m., per the announcement from the Giorgios Hospitality Group. Located in Lumina Station at 1900 Eastwood Road, the restaurant will serve Hellenic cuisine with...
FAA responds to complaints that despite agreement, jet noise continues in historic districts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents were optimistic in January of 2022 that jet noise disruptions to Wilmington would be alleviated after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Wilmington International Airport (ILM), and 2D Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) reached an agreement known as the LOA. However, eight months later, some say that the noise from military aircraft using the runways at ILM is back.
Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
Cape Fear Foodie: Kipos Hellenic Cuisine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the summer tourist season winding down as we head towards Labor Day weekend, it occurred to me that I have not taken a vacation this summer. Some little trips here and there have been fun, but no grand travel experience. No flights to the Gulf, no jaunts to California, no bucket-list visit to Greece. Though I did get to the enjoy the next best thing to that historic nation...Kipos Hellenic Cuisine.
Friday Night Football Week 2 part 1

Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D'Auvray. Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI.
Section of Market Street to close nightly from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Market Street in Wilmington will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 2. Per the N.C. Department of Transportation, the section is between Gordon Road and a new roadway built next to Boats Unlimited. The section is also near a Waffle House, Food Lion and CVS not far from Ogden. During the closures, crews will install girders on Market Street to eventually allow for the Military Cutoff Road Extension.
Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Wilmington on Wednesday and many people called WECT to find out why. A spokesperson for Duke Energy told WECT that there was an equipment failure at the substation on 9th Street and Orange Street. The company has what’s called self-healing technology that automatically re-routes the power to another nearby substation.
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has issued a statement to say they have decided, given no other evidence arises, to close the case on the death of Joseph Valentine Flor D’Auvray III. The WPD say that he was killed by an accidental fall from the roof of a building.
Pet of the Week: Princess from Monty’s Home

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Princess, a 5-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home. According to her handler, Princess is a very sweet dog who has gotten along very well with other dogs and cats. In addition, she loves people and loves to be pet. Princess is...
Surf City officials hold news conference on last night's homicide

Here's a look at this week's high school football games. Sheriff's office: More allegations against Leland man charged with sexual assault. Sheriff's office: More allegations against Leland man charged with sexual assault. Woman found dead after going missing in Calabash.
WPD: Man arrested after pointing gun at police officer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested Thursday after he pointed a gun at a police officer, according to the Wilmington Police Department. A news release from the WPD states that shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to an attempted home burglary in the 500 block of Robert E. Lee Drive in Wilmington.
UPDATE: Surf City police identify suspect in homicide investigation

Columbus County identifies first case of Monkeypox. Surf City police identify victim in homicide investigation. Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday. Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 2.
