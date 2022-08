RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky opened the 2022 season with a pair of 3-0 wins in the Colonel Classic at McBrayer Arena. EKU beat IUPUI 25-19, 25-13 and 25-19 in the first match of the day. The Colonels (2-0) took down Radford, 25-23, 25-22 and 25-22. The Colonel Classic will conclude with two matches on Saturday. Radford and IUPUI face off at 11 a.m. Tennessee-Martin and the Colonels play each other at 1:30 p.m. The first 100 fans at the EKU match will receive one FREE football ticket to Eastern Kentucky's home opener.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO