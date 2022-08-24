ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Man accused of fatally shooting Amy Bishop’s son indicted on manslaughter charges

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFgxu_0hTTBK4500

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man accused of “recklessly” causing the death of Amy Bishop’s 20-year-old son has been indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury, according to court documents.

19-year-old Vincent Yoan Harmon was charged with reckless murder following his arrest for the April 2021 shooting that killed Seth Bishop Anderson .

3 arrested, 3 to be arrested in connection with attempted robbery, shooting in Huntsville

In the indictment, filed on July 29, the grand jury reduced the criminal charge from reckless murder to manslaughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GmG1p_0hTTBK4500
Vincent Harmon (Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Harmon, 18 at the time, is accused of shooting Anderson during what police said was “an act where Harmon was aware his actions could cause significant risk or bodily harm to another person.”

Authorities said that Anderson showed up at the hospital around 8:00 p.m. the night of the incident and was pronounced dead later.

Lawyers claim Mason Sisk was sexually abused as young child

Online court documents show that Harmon’s defense has applied for youthful offender status due to his age at the time of the shooting. A hearing has been set for October 13 for Madison County Judge Donna Pate to consider that request.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LG3D3_0hTTBK4500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0evp_0hTTBK4500
    Dr. Amy Bishop Anderson, with her attorneys (Photo: WHNT News 19)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MoFJm_0hTTBK4500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KfTVi_0hTTBK4500
    Deputies escort Amy Bishop into the courtroom for her capital murder trial. (Photo: WHNT News 19)

Anderson’s mother, Amy Bishop, shot six of her coworkers during a meeting at the University of Alabama in Huntsville in 2010. Three of them died. She pleaded guilty in 2012 , avoiding the death penalty, and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

A jury trial is set to be held on November 28 at the Madison County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Huntsville man gets life sentence for 2020 shooting

A Huntsville man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to murder, records show. Michael Lee Hammock pleaded guilty Monday in Marshall County Circuit Court to the 2020 shooting death of Heather Golden. Her body was found in a burning home in Arab. Hammock was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, AL
Madison County, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Whnt News
msn.com

Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road. According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, Paul Shannon Boodoian, 71 of Gulf Shores, is being charged with driving under the influence in relation to a crash into a house on Big Cove on August 19.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Decatur Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of fentanyl pills being sold in the area during the month of August. Investigators found La’Darrius Miller, 20 to be the primary suspect. On Friday, a search warrant was executed by investigators with Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
celebsbar.com

Viral TikTok Couple Stopped Posting Because They've Both Been Charged With Murder!

Whoa! A popular TikTok and OnlyFans couple is now facing charges in connection to the murder of a 29-year-old Georgia man!. According to a press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, Johntae Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds, both 23 and from Huntsville, Alabama, were arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in connection to the death of a man named Dakota Bradshaw.
ROSSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

GBI: Alabama suspects charged with killing Georgia man inside home

ROSSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement agents have arrested two Alabama men for the murder of a Georgia man found shot to death inside his home. Officials say on the afternoon of Aug. 1, Walker County deputies and police in Rossville, Georgia were called to a home on the 400 block of East Peachtree Street after reports of shots being fired.
ROSSVILLE, GA
WAFF

Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty

Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications. Updated: 6 hours ago. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 26

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 26, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Hwy 157; damage to 2017 Honda; $200. Arrests. August 25. Aaron, Benjamin L; 43. FTA-no seat belt. FTA-criminal trespassing-3rd degree. FTA-theft of property-4th degree...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday. According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.
WAFF

Rainsville man arrested on DUI charge after wreck

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department arrested and charged a 27-year-old man after he left the scene of a wreck on Aug. 24 in Fort Payne. Officers responded to a wreck involving a vehicle and a business in downtown Fort Payne. The officers determined that the vehicle involved in the wreck had left the scene and was traveling on Gault Avenue.
FORT PAYNE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy