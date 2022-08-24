RICHMOND, Ky. – The IUPUI volleyball team begins the 2022 regular season this weekend when they travel to Richmond, Ky. to face Eastern Kentucky, UT-Martin and Radford in the Colonel Classic. The Jags closed out the preseason with an exhibition win over Southern Indiana, 3-2. IUPUI faces host team, Eastern Kentucky today (Friday, August 26) at 12:30 PM then the Jags will take on UT-Martin at 4:00 PM to close out Friday competition. On Saturday, August 27, IUPUI will face Radford at 11:00 AM.

