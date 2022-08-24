ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

iupuijags.com

IUPUI VOLLEYBALL LEAVES COLONEL CLASSIC WITH STRAIGHT SET VICTORY

RICHMOND, Ky. – After a slow start in the Colonel Classic, the IUPUI volleyball team closed out the weekend with a straight set victory over Radford, 3-0. Briana Brown led the attack with 10 kills and Sidney Veatch recorded 26 assists with five service aces. Addie Evans collected 21 digs.
JAGUARS FALL 0-2 TO OPEN COLONEL CLASSIC

Box Score 1 RICHMOND, Ky. – The IUPUI volleyball team opened the regular season today with the first day of the Colonel Classic. The Jags fell to host team Eastern Kentucky in straight sets, 3-0, then dropped the second match of the day in a hard-fought battle to UT-Martin, 3-2.
VOLLEYBALL OPENS REGUALR SEASON AT THE COLONEL CLASSIC

RICHMOND, Ky. – The IUPUI volleyball team begins the 2022 regular season this weekend when they travel to Richmond, Ky. to face Eastern Kentucky, UT-Martin and Radford in the Colonel Classic. The Jags closed out the preseason with an exhibition win over Southern Indiana, 3-2. IUPUI faces host team, Eastern Kentucky today (Friday, August 26) at 12:30 PM then the Jags will take on UT-Martin at 4:00 PM to close out Friday competition. On Saturday, August 27, IUPUI will face Radford at 11:00 AM.
