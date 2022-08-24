Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
The number of companies caught up in recent hacks keeps growing
In recent weeks, security provider Twilio revealed it was breached by well resourced phishers, who used their access to steal data from 163 of its customers. Security firm Group-IB, meanwhile said that the same phishers who hit Twilio breached at least 136 companies in similar advanced attacks. Further Reading. Three...
Ars Technica
Forget 5G wireless, SpaceX and T-Mobile want to offer Zero-G coverage
BOCA CHICA, Texas—SpaceX and T-Mobile announced an ambitious plan on Thursday evening to provide ubiquitous connectivity from space to anyone with a cell phone. The project would pair SpaceX's Starlink satellite technology with the second-largest wireless carrier in the United States, T-Mobile US, and its mid-band spectrum, mobile network, and large customer base.
Ars Technica
DuckDuckGo now offers anti-tracking email service to everyone
DuckDuckGo's tracker-removing email service, which has been available in private beta for a year, is now open to anyone who uses a DuckDuckGo mobile app, browser extension, or Mac browser. It has also added a few more privacy tools. The service provides you a duck.com email address, one intended to...
Ars Technica
Sony raises PlayStation 5 console prices in many regions, effective immediately
In the early hours of Thursday morning, Sony announced massive news for its PlayStation 5 console family. Around the world, console prices are going up. The price hike for both models of PlayStation 5 (one with a disc drive, one without) is effective immediately in at least six regions, with Japan joining the price-hike fray on September 15. Sony's announcement lists specific price increases for some of its biggest gaming territories, yet it additionally warns that "select markets" may see their own price hikes in the coming days. These include territories in the Asia-Pacific region, Central and South America, and the massive cluster of nations that comprises the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).
Ars Technica
The weekend’s best deals: Apple iPad, MacBook Pro, OLED TVs, and more
It's the weekend, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes the lowest price we've tracked for Apple's 10.2-inch iPad, which is currently down to $280 at various retailers. That's about $50 off Apple's MSRP and roughly $25 off the average street price we've seen online in recent months.
Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022
Find answers to the latest online sudoku and crossword puzzles that were published in USA TODAY Network's local newspapers.
Ars Technica
LG’s 4K monitor physically adjusts itself so you don’t have to
LG last night announced plans to demo a 4K monitor that it claims will help workers maintain an ergonomically friendly view by automatically adjusting itself based on the user's positioning. LG will demo its UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 (which it first lightly announced with minimal details at CES 2022)...
Ars Technica
Review: HP’s 13.5-inch Spectre x360 is a top ultralight—with flair
Screen 13.5-inch 1920×1280 IPS touchscreen 13.5-inch 3000×2000 OLED touchscreen. Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD 2TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD. Ports 2x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 1x USB-A (3.2 Gen 1), 1x 3.5 mm jack, 1x microSD card reader. Size. 11.73×8.68×0.67...
Ars Technica
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 review: A fast-but-flawed version of a great laptop
GPU Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, two 5Gbps USB-A, HDMI 2.0b, headphones. Size 8.76×12.43×0.6 inches (222.5×315.6×15.36 mm) Weight 2.48 lbs (1.12 kg) Dell's XPS 13 has been the pace car for the Windows side of the thin-and-light laptop race for years now, ever since it adopted the now-ubiquitous ultra-thin display bezel back in 2015. Dell was also a step ahead of the competition a couple of years ago when it moved to a slightly taller screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, further improving the design's usability without increasing its size.
Ars Technica
Meta’s next VR headset will launch in October
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has publicly pinned a launch window for the company's next major VR headset. In an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Zuckerberg said the device is coming at Meta's Connect conference in October. Zuckerberg described some key features of the new headset—most notably the ability...
Ars Technica
Google’s Fuchsia OS is taking over smart displays, now on its second device
The kingdom of Google's third major operating system, Fuchsia, is growing a little wider today. 9to5Google reports Google completed the rollout of Fuchsia to the Google Nest Hub Max. Along with the original Nest Hub/Google Home Hub, that puts two of Google's three smart displays on the new OS, with the one holdout being the 2nd Gen Nest Hub. The Nest Hub Max is the first device running Fuchsia that Google is currently selling—the Home Hub only got Fuchsia after it had been discontinued.
Ars Technica
MacBook self-repair program highlights Apple’s flawed repairability progress
On Tuesday, Apple expanded its self-service repair program to M1-based MacBooks. Giving customers repair manuals and the ability to buy parts and buy or rent tools for M1 MacBook Airs and M1 MacBook Pros is a far cry from the Apple of yesteryear. After a few days of availability, the MacBook self-repair program shows welcome progress, but work is still needed before Apple is considered a true right-to-repair ally.
Ars Technica
HP’s 5K ultrawide all-in-one has workhorse specs, dual magnetic webcams
Companies haven't paid all-in-one (AIO) PCs a lot of love lately. Exciting AIO releases in the US are few and far between, and ever since Apple discontinued the 27-inch iMac, there has been somewhat of a gap for users seeking the simplicity of an AIO, along with ultra-high resolution and strong components. HP has apparently noticed that gap because in September, it will release a 34-inch AIO with 5120×2160 resolution, current-generation Intel and Nvidia parts, and flashy features aimed at workers.
Ars Technica
Scientists explore chemistry of tattoo inks amid growing safety concerns
Scientists at Binghamton University (State University of New York) have analyzed nearly 100 different tattoo inks and found that the manufacturers' ingredient labels (when used) are often inaccurate and that many inks contain small particles at the nanoscale that could be harmful to human cells. They presented their findings at this week's meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS) in Chicago.
Ars Technica
Walmart lists a 30TB portable SSD for $39. It is, naturally, a scam
It feels like high-capacity SSDs are getting cheaper all the time, but in the words of a security researcher known as Ray Redacted on Twitter, there are still some deals that are too good to be true. In the spirit of discovery, he bought a "30TB" external SSD from AliExpress for $31.40, which also happens to be listed on Walmart's website for $39 (I am linking it for educational and entertainment value, please do not buy it).
