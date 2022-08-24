LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Just nine days away from the season opener at Syracuse, a group of Louisville football players have other things on their mind. Like dollar signs. An unknown number of Cardinals have formed a collective called "Derby City NIL (name, image, likeness) Club" (DCNC) with the goal of raising at least $50,000 in monthly donations from fans. The players have partnered with YOKE Gaming, a company that is signing deals with groups of players throughout the country and will take an 18% "platform fee."

