ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson has embraced H.I.T.S. principle

By Alyssa Barbieri, Follow @AlyssaBarbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EB7o9_0hTSuYiP00

We’ve heard all about the H.I.T.S. principle since Matt Eberflus’ arrival in Chicago. Hustle. Intensity. Takeaways. Smart play.

For Eberflus and the coaches, it was about getting the players to buy in to the H.I.T.S. principle. Through the spring and now the summer, it’s clear that Eberflus’ squad had bought in.

While it took some convincing for cornerback Jaylon Johnson, he now finds himself really understanding and embracing it.

“It was just something that I wasn’t familiar with, something I wasn’t used to doing, so naturally there’s going to be some back-and-forth,” Johnson said. “But really coming in, being in it, going through it during the spring, and now, like I said, it’s becoming second nature.”

Bears players actually devised a Shakespeare quote to describe it.

“Thou who runneth to the ball, good things shall happen,” Johnson said.

Translation: “If you don’t run to the ball, not too many good things are going to happen at the end of the day,” Johnson said. “There’s no really selling anything. You’re going to buy into it or you’re not. And I felt like at the end of the day, if you don’t buy into it, you’re not going to play, so I mean I felt like it wasn’t too much to sell.”

The impact of the H.I.T.S. principle has been evident on all three phases of the ball during the preseason. Players are putting in the effort on every play, whether they’ve got starting jobs locked down or are competing for a roster spot.

“It’s the standard,” Johnson said. “And as a leader, I have to push myself to push other guys, to uphold that standard. I’m definitely used to it now. It’s natural. It’s what the expectation is.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lions could sign 2-time Super Bowl champion?

One former Super Bowl champion could be becoming a kneecap biter. ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday that the Detroit Lions hosted veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown for a visit. The 29-year-old was just released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Brown, a former first-round pick, won both Super Bowl...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What are the Kansas City Chiefs saying about former Rutgers football star Isiah Pacheco?

Former Rutgers football running back Isiah Pacheco is settling in nicely with the Kansas City Chiefs. He seems to be making quite the impression in the NFL with his new team. Pacheco has done a little bit of everything with the Chiefs as the seventh round pick in this spring’s NFL draft has proven his versatility and athleticism. In preseason, he has pieced together some solid runs and has been an asset catching the ball out of the backfield. And in the preseason opener, a loss at the Chicago Bears, he had a 37-yard kickoff return. This week, special teams coordinator Dave...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Referee in Nebraska-Northwestern takes ill-timed kick below the belt

Having multiple athletes in heavy pads running around you at all times has to elicit a certain stress that we can’t experience from the couch. Collisions are a given. A referee in the Nebraska vs. Northwestern game Saturday took a shot below the belt following a kickoff. The Cornhuskers...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#H I T S#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Colts' Sam Ehlinger takes off for 45-yard TD scramble

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger is doing everything he possibly can to make the initial 53-man roster. The second-year quarterback continued his scorching preseason during the finale Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After undrafted rookie cornerback Dallis Flowers took a kickoff for 53 yards to open the second half, Ehlinger scrambled for a 45-yard touchdown.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

18 stunning photos from the Bengals-Rams practice brawl

All went well on Day 1 of joint practices between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams to the point of near-boredom, with some describing the sessions as polite. Day 2 morphed into a different beast that featured multiple fights. Rams star and defensive face of the league Aaron Donald ended up duel-wielding helmets and using them as weapons, actions that could see him in trouble with the Rams or the NFL.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Penn State QB injured in season opener with new team

Well, so much for the potential redemption story for former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson. At least for the season opener. Hours after getting the chance to be the starting quarterback for the UConn Huskies and guiding the underdogs to an early lead against Utah State, Roberson was knocked out of the game with a knee injury. Roberson scored the game’s first touchdown of the day, scoring on a QB sneak up the middle from the Utah State one-yard line. But Roberson’s time on the following UConn possession. On a keeper on second down, Roberson picked up five yards but left...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama transfer Tommy Brown getting healthy with season opener close

The Colorado Buffaloes had an up-and-down offseason with the transfer portal. However, they were able to land a talented offensive lineman from Alabama. Yes, the Crimson Tide watched one of their own leave Tuscaloosa and come to Boulder. That player is Tommy Brown. It has been a long road for Brown so far in Colorado as he has been working his way back from a knee injury. However, on Monday, Brown got cleared to practice and expressed how important it was to stay mentally ready (h/t Nikki Edwards of Rivals). “The mental reps I got in fall camp were pretty incredible. I’m fully...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Desmond Howard says that Scott Frost is the head coach most in need of a season opening win

No head coach in the country needs a win this weekend than Scott Frost. So says ESPN analyst and former Heisman winner Desmond Howard when talking about Frost, the embattled Nebraska head coach. The difficulties faced by Nebraska last season in closing out games are well-established and don’t need rehashing…but we will anyway…each of the Cornhuskers nine losses last year came by nine or fewer points. Three came by fewer than five points. Frustrating to say the least, especially given the talent on that roster. In five seasons at Nebraska, Frost is 15-29 and has failed to make a bowl game. The...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

144K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy