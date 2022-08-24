Abortion-rights groups sue Texas AG, prosecutors to protect ability to help pregnant Texans seek legal abortions in other states

Read full article on original website
Beto O’Rourke blasts Gov. Abbott as Texas abortion ‘trigger law’ takes effect
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke condemned Texas’ “trigger law” on abortion — which took effect Thursday — during a visit to a Houston clinic that previously offered abortions. During a press conference inside of Houston Women’s Reproductive Services, O’Rourke slammed Gov. Greg Abbott for creating...
Travis County DA's vow not to prosecute abortion crimes likely won’t make a difference, expert says
Texas' so-called "trigger law" went into effect Thursday. The law, which the Legislature passed in 2021, was designed to be ready should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade and make abortion no longer a constitutional right. The law makes it a crime to perform most abortions in the...
Texas bans local, state government entities from doing business with firms that 'boycott' fossil fuels
Texas banned 10 financial firms from doing business with the state after Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Wednesday that they did not support the oil and gas industry. Hegar, a Republican running for reelection in November, banned BlackRock Inc., and other banks and investment firms — as well as some investment funds within large banks such as Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan — from entering into most contracts with state and local entities after Hegar’s office said the firms “boycott” the fossil fuel sector.
Record rains only put small dent in Texas drought
The latest statistics from the U.S. Drought Monitor show about 95% of Texas is still at some level of drought. Conditions are updated every Thursday using data collected up to 7 a.m. Central Time Tuesday and can range from abnormally dry (the less severe category) up to extreme drought and exceptional drought.
So, is the Texas power grid 'fixed'?
It's been a year and a half since the blackout in Texas that left hundreds dead and millions of people in the dark and cold. In that time, state leaders, regulators and the electric industry have been talking a lot about how to prevent another disaster. But several calls for...
