50 Predictions for the 2022 WVU Football Season

How do I think things will play out this season for WVU? Well, I've got a lot in mind. Instead of just running through a couple of things, I decided to detail it all. Below, you will find 50 predictions for what I believe will happen this WVU football season. Enjoy.

UPDATE: The season is now over, so let's take a look at how I did. Obviously, some of these predictions are offseason predictions, so keep that in mind. We'll keep a running track under the ones that are ready to be counted. Number of correct predictions will be shown first, followed by incorrect predictions, and "pushes".

1. JT Daniels plays less than 10 games. I don’t think this is a bold statement considering his injury history. He hasn’t played in more than five games in a single season since his freshman year at USC.

PUSH

Tracker: 0-0-1 (Daniels played in exactly 10 games, so we'll give ourselves a "push here".

2. Because of the likelihood of the prediction above, I don’t see any of the quarterbacks on the roster entering the transfer portal during the season. After the season is a different story.

CORRECT

Tracker: 1-0-1

3. Only one QB enters the portal at end of the season.

N/A

4. Garrett Greene goes 2-0 as a starter filling in for Daniels, creating QB controversy within the fan base.

PUSH

Tracker: 1-0-2 (Greene helped WVU to two wins, so kind of right on this).

5. True freshman QB Nicco Marchiol plays in one game and redshirts.

CORRECT

Tracker: 2-0-2 (Marchiol played in two, but redshirts which was the main thing I was predicting here).

6. JT Daniels returns for senior season and forgoes the 2023 NFL Draft.

N/A

7. Daniels throws for 5 TDs in season opener vs Pitt. Why not? Pitt’s secondary has some question marks.

WRONG

Tracker: 2-1-2

8. Position change! WVU only has three scholarship running backs on the roster (Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson, and Jaylen Anderson. Four, if you count C.J. Donaldson. Knowing how much of a beating RBs take throughout the season, they’re going to need more help. Current walk-on LB Wil Schoonover would be a good candidate. He was an All-State RB at Moorefield and rushed for over 5,000 yards in his high school career.

WRONG

Tracker: 2-2-2

9. No 1,000-yard rushers. It’s not that I don’t believe in Tony Mathis. I just don’t think he’s going to get enough opportunities to eclipse the 1k mark.

CORRECT

Tracker: 3-2-2

10. WVU finishes in the bottom three in the Big 12 for rushing yards per game, but finishes in the top five for rushing yards per attempt. A factor of having an OC like Graham Harrell that likes to sling the ball around.

WRONG

Tracker: 3-3-2

11. WR Kaden Prather blossoms into one of the top receivers in the Big 12 & will lead the team in reception yards.

WRONG

Tracker: 3-4-2

12. WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton turns into Mr. Reliable on 3rd down and red zone, will lead the team in receptions.

CORRECT

Tracker: 4-4-2

13. WR Reese Smith becomes a dynamic weapon in the open field and in the quick passing game. He’ll finish third on the team in receiving yards, besting Sam James.

WRONG

Tracker: 4-5-2

14. WVU will have TWO 1,000-yard receivers; Ford-Wheaton and Kaden Prather.

WRONG

Tracker: 4-6-2

15. Ryan Switzer officially joins WVU staff in some form shortly after the season. He spent most of fall camp shadowing the WVU staff and is transitioning to becoming a coach.

N/A

16. RB/WR/TE C.J. Donaldson finishes the season with approximately 550 all-purpose yards.

CORRECT

Tracker: 5-6-2

17. LT Wyatt Milum has a stellar sophomore campaign and earns All-Big 12 2nd-Team honors.

N/A

18. C Zach Frazier is named to All-Big 12 1st-Team and lands on two All-American teams.

N/A

19. Brandon Yates wins starting right tackle job, but Ja’Quay Hubbard takes the job over by the end of September.

PUSH

Tracker: 5-6-3

20. The o-line makes strides in certain areas but struggles to open up holes in the running game consistently.

WRONG

Tracker: 5-7-3

21. Dante Stills records eight sacks, surpassing Julian Miller and his father, Gary, for 2nd place on the WVU all-time career sacks list.

WRONG

Tracker: 5-8-3

22. Bluefield native Sean Martin moves into starting lineup heading into the final month of the season.

CORRECT

Tracker: 6-8-3

23. Lesley struggles to find a replacement for Akheem Mesidor, starts three guys at the position throughout the course of the season.

PUSH

Tracker: 6-8-4

24. LB Lance Dixon becomes one of the best all-around defenders in the Big 12 and enters the 2023 NFL Draft.

N/A

25. LB Lee Kpogba leads the team in tackles. As much as he flies around the field, it’s hard to believe anyone else could top him in this category.

CORRECT

Tracker: 7-8-4

26. Charles Woods, the guy Neal Brown and ShaDon Brown believe is the best corner in the Big 12 will lead the team in interceptions.

WRONG

Tracker: 7-9-4

27. Charles Woods will be selected late in the 2nd round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

N/A

28. Redshirt freshman CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp shows promise late in the season in a spot start.

WRONG

Tracker: 7-10-4

29. Neal Brown spoke on it a few weeks back, so I’ll credit him for this one. S Saint McLeod won’t play in a single game this fall. He was the victim of a stabbing this offseason. No one is really sure what his status is with the team. He’s listed on the roster but isn’t expected to play.

CORRECT

Tracker: 8-10-4

30. WVU finishes 2nd in the Big 12 in total defense, trailing only Kansas State.

WRONG

Tracker: 8-11-4

31. Not enough extra opportunities. WVU’s defense will be stout but will struggle to take the ball away, ranking near the bottom of the league in turnovers created.

PUSH

Tracker: 8-11-5

32. DC Jordan Lesley gets a head coaching job at a G5 school. After another solid year at WVU, Lesley will be more than ready to make that leap and lead his own program.

N/A

33. Kolton McGhee “wins” punting job but will ultimately split time with true freshman Oliver Straw.

WRONG

Tracker: 8-12-5

34. K Casey Legg delivers one game-winning kick as time expires.

CORRECT

Tracker: 9-12-5

35. “Fire him!” Yell the fans on Facebook. Win or lose, there will be a section of the fanbase that is unhappy with Neal Brown following the season opener vs Pitt. This might be my safest prediction on the entire list. Someone’s always got a problem. Give the guy a break.

CORRECT

Tracker: 10-12-5

36. WVU goes 1-1 in the rivalry games at Pitt, at Virginia Tech. Not sure which one they drop, but unlikely they win BOTH on the road.

CORRECT

Tracker: 11-12-5

37. Not so fast, my friend! Lee Corso sports the head of Roc the Panther on ESPN College GameDay. For some reason, he just doesn’t like putting on the coonskin cap.

CORRECT

Tracker: 12-12-5

38. 70% of the fans at the Backyard Brawl will be WVU fans. The Pitt fanbase may think this is bold, but it’s really not. WVU fans have been buying up Pitt season tickets just for this game alone.

WRONG

Tracker: 12-13-5

39. U-G-L-Y win over Kansas. After an emotional game against Pitt, WVU returns home for its Big 12 opener against the improved Jayhawks. This will be a much tighter game than the fans would like to see.

WRONG

Tracker: 12-14-5

40. WVU drops 60 on Towson. Look, the Tigers aren’t the best FCS team. In fact, they’re a mid-tier FCS program, at best. Huge day for Graham Harrell’s side of the ball. Three QBs see game action in this one.

CORRECT 13-14-5

Tracker:

41. Wreck ‘em. Neal Brown gets his first win over Texas Tech.

WRONG

Tracker: 13-15-5

42. Hot start, rough ending to the year. WVU wins four of the first five games but loses five of the last seven games.

PUSH (wrong on the start, right on the ending)

Tracker: 13-16-5

43. West Virginia will receive votes at some point, but will fail to reach the Top 25 this season.

PUSH (didn't receive votes, but never saw the top 25)

Tracker: 13-16-6

44. WVU vs Oklahoma will be a sellout. With the Sooners set to depart for the SEC soon, fans will want to be on hand for what could be OU’s final trip to Morgantown for the foreseeable future.

WRONG

Tracker: 13-17-6

45. Goin’ bowlin’! WVU beats K-State to become bowl eligible.

WRONG

Tracker: 13-18-6

46. West Virginia finishes tied for 6th in the Big 12 with Iowa State with a 4-5 conference record.

WRONG

Tracker: 13-19-6

47. WVU defeats South Carolina in AutoZone Liberty Bowl, 27-23.

WRONG

Tracker: 13-20-6

48. AD Shane Lyons reiterates that Neal Brown is not on the hot seat despite another 6-win [regular] season. This is his guy and he believes he will get the program turned around.

PUSH (I think we can all agree this is probably what would have been said).

Tracker: 13-20-7

49. Neal Brown and his staff have a HUGE month of December and finish with a top 25 recruiting class.

N/A

50. WVU opts to not sign a high school QB in the 2023 class. The QB room is loaded with young talent and they're not really close on any QB. Nicco Marchiol appears to be the future of the program.

N/A

