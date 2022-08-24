Read full article on original website
msn.com
Michigan State Police stopping THC blood tests due to possible discrepancies
FLINT, Mich - The Michigan State Police have confirmed they have immediately stopped the processing of THC blood samples due to discrepancies. State Police issued a statement saying earlier this week a discrepancy was discovered in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
Man shoots at restaurant worker, claims she got his order wrong
Police in Detroit, Mich., are seeking information about a shooting suspect who fled from Hollywood Coney Island restaurant on the 20200 block of Grand River two weeks ago. They say it all started when he claimed an employee got his order wrong.
Michigan State Police halt blood tests for marijuana over accuracy concerns
The Michigan State Police Crime lab on Thursday, Aug. 25, notified prosecutors across the state that there’s a problem with marijuana testing in blood. “The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC,” MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner said in an email sent to MLive Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution (MSP) today notified the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan that we are immediately halting the processing of all THC blood samples as we work to learn more and/or until we can institute another validated method of testing to ensure accuracy.”
Breaking and entering investigation leads to drug arrest
State troopers responding to a possible breaking and entering arrested a person for several charges.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
St. Clair DTF: Port Huron Twp. bust results in seizure of almost $40,000 worth of drugs
A 31-year-old man from Detroit is lodged at the St. Clair County Jail following a search warrant served after midnight on Thursday, August 25 that culminated in the seizure of almost $40,000 in drugs. Officers with the St. Clair Drug Task Force executed the warrant in the 1700 block of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pontiac man who’s banned from owning firearms posts Instagram pictures with guns, ammo, feds say
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac man who is banned from owning firearms due to his previous criminal history is facing charges after he posted several photos with guns and ammunition on his Instagram account, federal officials said. A criminal complaint was filed Tuesday (Aug. 23) and accuses William Lawrence...
Flint Police Department Defends Black Cops Shown On Video Tasering Handcuffed White Woman
The Flint Police Department in Michigan is defending two Black officers' violent arrest of a handcuffed white woman. The post Flint Police Department Defends Black Cops Shown On Video Tasering Handcuffed White Woman appeared first on NewsOne.
1 Woman Dead After A Pedestrian Accident On Chevrolet Avenue (Flint, MI)
The Flint Police Department is investigating a pedestrian crash that killed a woman on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint on Friday. According to the police, the female pedestrian was [..]
michiganradio.org
Michigan AG: East Lansing officers justified in use of force; Ogemaw County deputy to face charges
Two use-of-force cases reviewed by the Michigan attorney general's Public Integrity Unit reached two different results, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday. Nessel will not pursue charges against East Lansing Police Department officers who shot a suspect in a Meijer parking lot this past April, but the attorney general's office will charge an Ogemaw County sheriff's deputy who Nessel said assaulted an autistic resident of an assisted living home while responding to a call last year.
Look Inside Of This Now Abandoned High School In Flint
If you're from the Flint area, you probably know of this now abandoned high school in the area. The architecture is unmatched by many modern-day schools and is a sight to see. While today, it is covered with graffiti, you can still see the beauty the building has to offer.
Flint rapper charged with hiring hitman to kill Sterling Heights woman for $10,000
A Michigan rapper who calls himself the “King of Flint” has been charged for a failed murder-to-hire plot, after allegedly ordering a hit on a woman in Macomb County.
Man injured during highway shooting in Flint was likely wrong target, officials say
FLINT, MI – Authorities believe a man shot and critically injured in January while driving on I-475, near Stewart Avenue, was not the intended target of the shooter, but was a victim after a case of mistaken identity. That information came out during testimony provided Friday, Aug. 26, during...
Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man sent to federal prison for stealing identities to claim unemployment
A Southfield man has been sentenced for using identity theft to obtain more than $400,000 in unemployment insurance benefits. Samuel Baker, 39, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. Authorities say Baker was able to obtain insurance benefits from Michigan and Pennsylvania. According to court documents, the Southfield...
Michigan law enforcement agencies impacted by nationwide officer shortage
(CBS DETROIT) - The labor shortage continues to impact many professions, including law enforcement.An officer shortage is a growing concern for departments across the country and in Michigan. "We're looking for men and women of quality," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. There are not many things Bouchard hasn't seen in his 20 years as sheriff, but he said the current officer shortage is unlike anything he's ever experienced. "It's just unprecedented," he said. Bouchard said his office currently has 23 road patrol vacancies and openings for more than 30 corrections positions. Those are incredibly high numbers for jobs people...
The Oakland Press
Former Detroit police lieutenant from Oakland County admits to tow company bribery
A former Detroit police lieutenant from Oakland County who once ran the department’s Integrity Unit is possibly facing prison time and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery involving towing permits. As stated in a news release from the Department of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teller flees when wanted Ann Arbor bank robber enters same branch weeks after first heist, cops say
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A bank employee fled to another room when a wanted Ann Arbor bank robber entered the same branch less than four weeks after his first heist, officials said. Police were called around noon Tuesday (Aug. 23) to the Fifth Third Bank at 3315 Washtenaw Avenue.
nbc25news.com
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County
Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
98online.com
Detroit Police arrest three kids – 11, 12, and 14 – trying to steal new Dodge Chargers and Challengers
DETROIT (FOX 2) – Detroit Police on Monday told FOX 2 that three children, between the ages of 11 and 14, were the most recent arrests in rising cases of car jackings throughout the city. On Monday, the trio of kids – ages 11, 12, and 14 – were...
