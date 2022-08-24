Read full article on original website
Related
Inspired by a classic cocktail, these 3-ingredient chocolate cupcakes are unbelievably easy to make
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. May I confess something? I was skeptical. I'm a columnist who serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted...
How to Make a Corn N’ Oil, the Rum Old Fashioned’s More Interesting Cousin
The problem with rum Old Fashioneds is that they’re so goddamn boring. This is not always true—sometimes it’s worth making blanket statements just to annoy rum people, who are a particularly vociferous sort— but I do insist that it’s mostly true. While a touch of bitters and a kiss of sugar bring out the best in a bourbon or rye whiskey, most rum lacks the oaky punch or grainy finish that makes the Old Fashioned template shine. Further, aged rum nearly always has sweetness and spice in those exact places on the palate anyway and adding more just feels like sprinkling...
Grilled Shrimp Cocktail with Fresh Tomato Cocktail Sauce
Give shrimp cocktail a seasonal, smoky upgrade with this recipe, an ideal appetizer for summer dinner parties and cookouts. The shrimp are marinated in a bright, lemon-garlic mixture that gets a kick from crushed red pepper. Make sure to pat them dry after peeling and deveining them, so they don't water down the marinade; this also helps them achieve a nice char when they're grilled. The cocktail sauce echoes the lemony notes from the shrimp, and features a combination of fresh tomato and smoked sun-dried tomatoes (feel free to swap in regular sun-dried tomatoes if needed). A mix of harissa, sherry vinegar, and hot sauce gives the slightly chunky sauce a nice acidic balance, too. Any leftover shrimp work nicely in a green salad, tossed with cooked orzo, or in a sandwich.
mvmagazine.com
Baking Together #26: A Crowd-Pleasing Peach Cobbler
Local peaches are making their way into the markets – yay! While I love biting into a ripe, juicy peach on a hot summer day, baking these beauties concentrates all those heavenly juices, making them even more delectable. Add to that the wonderful floral fragrance filling my home, and I’m pretty happy.
RELATED PEOPLE
recipesgram.com
Creamy Cold Banana Cake
This creamy cold banana cake is so delicious! If you like banana desserts then this recipe is the real deal for you! It is very easy to make and you won’t need more than 15 minutes to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 basic pandispan / sponge...
recipesgram.com
Bailey’s Chocolate Mousse Cake
Deliciously light, fluffy mousse infused with the sweet chocolate flavor of Baileys Irish Cream. You can make it for the weekend and surprise your family or friends!. 2 tablespoons cocoa powder (3 tablespoons if you want more intense chocolate flavor) ½ cup Baileys Irish Cream, cold. 1½ cup heavy...
recipesgram.com
Lip-Smacking Dark Chocolate Coca Cola Pound Cake
This chocolate lover dream pound cake with creamy chocolate ganache is the best pound cake that I ever tried! Rich, chocolatey, well moist chocolate pound cake with a silky, smooth ganache is the real deal for all chocolate lovers out there! Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¼...
Allrecipes.com
8 5-Ingredient Breakfast Sandwiches
Mornings are a sacred time. It's the first opportunity that you get to set the mood for the rest of your day. I am my best self when I am adhering to a productive, regular A.M. ritual. You know, all the good stuff. Making your bed, brewing a fresh pot of coffee, tidying up the kitchen, maybe getting in a quick meditation or writing a few things down in a journal–a few basic exercises to warm up your mind and body for a successful day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
recipesgram.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
20 German-ish recipes to celebrate Oktoberfest
In just a few weeks, Oktoberfest, the spirited German folk festival, will be in full swing. The celebration of epicurean proportions runs from the middle of September to the beginning of October. Each year, an estimated six million people pack into the city of Munich for nonstop noshing and drinking.
This sheet pan pork chop recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner
This sheet-pan lemongrass ginger pork chop dinner recipe from "Healthy in a Hurry" by Danielle Walker is a great weeknight meal.
Cocktail of the week: A place in the sun – recipe
Few things scream summer as much as a ripe peach, so it makes 100% sense to feature it in a seasonal cocktail. , to top – a fruit one, ideally: I use London Essence’s white peach and jasmine soda, for an extra hit of peach. 1 slice fresh...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aperitivo hour: Emiko Davies’ recipes for bite-sized Venetian snacks
Conjure the taste of a European summer with these Italian ‘cicchetti’ – eaten with one hand while the other holds a spritz
Epicurious
Pro Chef Turns Cauliflower Into 3 Meals For Under $9
Chef Dan Giusti is back with the next episode of The Smart Cook, this time showing us what's possible with some frozen cauliflower and a little inspiration. Watch as Dan prepares a day's worth of meals, each elevating frozen cauliflower you can find at your supermarket from the ordinary to something nutritious and delicious. The best part? All 3 dishes cost under $3 a serving.
recipesgram.com
Lamingtons – Australian Recipe
Lamingtons are small cakes from the traditional Australian cuisine, which are covered in chocolate and desiccated coconut. I found them in an Australian bakery and I really liked them, so I tried to get the traditional recipe. For this dessert, any firm sort of plain cake could be used: pound cake, butter cake, genoise sponge or Madeira cake. Here is the recipe:
Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict with Caper Butter Hollandaise
Eggs Benedict is a brunch treat on its own, but we added a hollandaise sauce made with caper-infused butter, smoked salmon, and brown butter-fried capers to make it even more decadent. When making the sauce, make sure the butter is warm, and drizzle it in slowly — if you go too fast, the sauce could separate or the egg yolks could curdle. Watch the bowl's temperature as well, since the eggs can scramble if it gets too hot. Fresh, peppery arugula perfectly balances the rich salmon and hollandaise. Piled onto toasted English muffins with poached eggs, fresh chives, and crispy capers, it makes an impressive (and tasty) breakfast.
recipesgram.com
Italian Tiramisu Gelato Pie (18-Minute Recipe)
This Italian tiramisu gelato pie is so creamy, semi-cold, and very delicious! It has an intensive tiramisu taste, so if you like coffee desserts then this one is the ideal sweet treat for you! It took me exactly 18 minutes to prepare it, plus around 5 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
recipesgram.com
Milk Chocolate Buttercream Frosting (10-Minute Recipe)
If you are a fan of creamy and chocolate cakes then this delicious Italian chocolate hazelnut cake is just for you! So, if you like what you see on the photo of this recipe then giving it a try! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 6 large eggs,...
Creamy shrimp pasta dinner in 30 minutes: Recipe
Want a shrimp recipe that could be worthy of a restaurant, but an amateur chef can pull off at home?. Try this creamy shrimp fettuccine recipe. "The combination of flavors is what makes this pasta dish so special. The most important ingredient is the prawns and I advise that you find fresh prawns in the shell for the best results," says Ayla Clulee, a U.K.-based chef and the food blogger behind cookinggorgeous.com.
12tomatoes.com
“Everything Bagel” Buttermilk Biscuits
Savory, crunchy, soft, buttery, and utterly delicious. There’s nothing quite as good as homemade biscuits. Done right they’re flaky, buttery, and full of flavor. These everything bagel seasoning biscuits have a great crunch and taste from the seasoning blend. But, even if you’re not a fan of this type of spice mix let me assure you these biscuits are some of the most tender you can make- with or without the spices!
Comments / 0