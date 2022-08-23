ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Search for missing Oakland County teen reaches 8 days

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for more clues to help find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for eight days. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says Laken Elezabeth Lewis was last seen on Aug. 18, when she went for a walk in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Commerce Township around 6:15 p.m.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Bridgeport woman

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding a Bridgeport woman who was last seen in the Detroit area more than a week ago. Michigan State Police say 20-year-old Mary-Jeanne Elizabeth-Dunn Herzog left the Bridgeport area on Aug. 8. Investigators believe she was in the Detroit area on Aug. 18, but there is no trace of her after that.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Hundreds of Grand Blanc students face technical issues on remote day

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – What started as a quiet week for Grand Blanc families sending their kids back to school ended with commotion and deja vu after students struggled to access their classes remotely. “It really shifted everything this morning, and there was definitely a lot more chaos,”...
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Flint police look for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint overnight. The Flint Police Department says an unidentified woman was walking north on Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street when a northbound vehicle hit her and fled the scene around 1:10 a.m. Friday.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Neighbors say child's body found alongside rural road near Montrose

MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents made a disturbing discovery of a child's body dumped along a remote road in Montrose Township. Neighbors were on edge Friday while a police investigation continues. Michigan State Police were at the scene Thursday evening as requested by the Montrose Township Police Department. A...
MONTROSE, MI
abc12.com

Lois Craig Invitational kicks off 45th Crim Festival of Races

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Crim Festival of Races in back for another year in downtown Flint. Founded in 1977 by former Michigan House Speaker Bobby Crim and his assistant Lois Craig, the event is now a staple of summer in the Vehicle City. It's one of the city's best...
FLINT, MI

