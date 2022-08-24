Read full article on original website
How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan
President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness
Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
A group of student-loan borrowers over age 50 are going on strike if Biden restarts debt payments in 2 weeks: 'I simply cannot pay off my student loans'
The Debt Collective launched the "Fifty Over Fifty," older student-loan borrowers who won't pay their debt if Biden restarts payments after Aug. 31.
Not only is Biden forgiving up to $20k in student loan debt, he’s extending the federal payment pause through January
Federal student loan borrowers have a few more months of relief from paying off their debt.
The CEO of a major student-loan company says 'it's hard for us to believe' Biden won't extend the debt payment pause 'given where we are in the calendar'
Navient CEO Jack Remondi said in an earnings call he thinks Biden will extend the payment pause. Student-loan payments are set to resume on September 1, and Biden has yet to give an update. Another lender previously said it expects the pause will be extended through 2023. Leadership of a...
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
CNET
Student Loan Forgiveness: How Much Is Canceled, Who Qualifies, When Do I Apply?
Following through on a pledge he made on the campaign trail in 2020, President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that his administration will forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower, plus another $10,000 for those with federal Pell grants. Today's education debt announcement follows a series of...
Student-loan companies will scramble to adjust and some borrowers could fall into delinquency if Biden extends the payment pause on 'grossly insufficient notice', servicing group says
The Student Loan Servicing Alliance wrote that borrowers will be "caught massively off guard" if payments do end up resuming in just over a week.
Student Loan Forgiveness Timeline: When Will You Actually Get Debt Relief?
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Now that student loan forgiveness is a reality, borrowers want to know: What's the timeline for...
How do I know if I have a Pell Grant?
(NEXSTAR) — President Biden’s Wednesday announcement of $10,000 in student debt relief for borrowers came with a new detail: those who received Federal Pell Grants will have $20,000 in debt forgiven. Now you may be wondering: Do I have a Pell Grant?. Here’s how to check. Log...
How to find out if you're eligible for federal student loan relief
BALTIMORE -- President Biden has announced a plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible Americans. Here's how you can find out if you qualify. Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 per year will qualify for up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness. Those who have received Pell Grants are eligible for an additional $10,000 in relief.The White House says that around 43 million borrowers will benefit from the debt forgiveness portion of the plan that was announced on Wednesday. In addition to the loan forgiveness plan that was announced, President Biden also extended the student loan payment pause that is currently in place through December 31. To learn if you're eligible for relief from federal student loans and for more information, visit StudentAid.gov or click here.
Business Insider
$10,000 of student-loan forgiveness would wipe out half my debt, but I have mixed feelings about it
When I graduate in 2023, I will have taken out about $20,000 in federal student loans. If President Biden forgives $10,000 per borrower, half my debt would be wiped out. That would be huge. I'm tired of hearing that $10,000 of forgiveness would be meaningless for working-class people like me.
$10,000 of student-debt forgiveness is just the tip of the Biden iceberg. Some borrowers are getting monthly payments cut in half￼
It’s a monumental day for student loan borrowers. Not only did President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Education announce federal borrowers will have $10,000 in student loan debt forgiven, but they also said some repayment plans will be retooled so that borrowers owe half of what they are currently paying.
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
Meet a teacher who can't retire because she owes $155,000 in student loans: 'I'll die with that debt'
Lori Harrell has been teaching for more than 20 years, but was denied student debt relief by two programs meant to help teachers.
Millions of Borrowers Could See up to $50,000 in Student Loan Relief as White House Confirms Decision Next Month
The Biden Administration has granted more than $25 billion dollars in student loan relief since taking office last year. However, as many students have seen their debts wiped away, millions are still left with hundreds of thousands in loan payments.
White House will forgive $20,000 of student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients
Pell Grant recipients will have $20,000 of their student loans forgiven, compared to only $10,000 for other federal student loan borrowers.
Biden just extended the student-loan payment pause 'one final time' for an additional 4 months — only 1 week before the deadline
The new expiration date for the student loan payment pause will be December 31, Biden announced, and came alongside $10,000 in debt cancellation.
biztoc.com
Student loan forgiveness applicants get denial letters
As a key deadline looms, borrowers still face problems getting their student debt forgiven under a program for public service workers that Republican lawmakers are now targeting. Borrowers previously denied forgiveness under the public service loan forgiveness program have until October 31, 2022, to try again. However, it hasn’t been...
CNET
Student Loan Debt Canceled: How Your Credit Score Could Change
President Joe Biden's decision to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning $125,000 or less per year could make a huge difference in many Americans' budgets. The White House estimates that 43 million borrowers will qualify for student loan forgiveness and 20 million will have their student debt paid off completely.
