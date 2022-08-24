ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

ESPN predicts the Raiders will regress during 2022 season

By Marcus Mosher
 3 days ago
The Raiders had a record of 10-7 last season, making the playoffs for the first time in several seasons. But in the offseason, the Raiders swapped out the front office and coaching staff with the idea of starting fresh.

The roster appears to be much better on paper, especially after the additions of Davante Adams and Chandler Jones. But is there a chance that the Raiders are significantly worse this season than they were a year ago?

In a recent article by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, he wrote about why the Raiders are one of the few teams that could see a big drop in their win total this season. Here is a quick snippet of his thoughts on Las Vegas entering the year:

“I don’t think McDaniels is likely to lose his job with a similarly disappointing campaign, but the Raiders are more likely to win eight or nine games than they are to top their 10-win mark from a year ago. And if they don’t get superstar-caliber seasons from Adams and Jones, they might fail to live up to even those expectations.”

One of the reasons the Raiders could see a drop in wins this season is due to the overall strength of the conference. The AFC seems as loaded as ever and their division will be incredibly difficult. The entire schedule for the Raiders is difficult and it seems unrelenting.

Time will tell if the Raiders do regress in 2022, but it’s hard to look at their current roster and think it’s worse than it was at this time last year.

Fett
2d ago

Of course they do. ESPN, except for Chris Berman hate the Raiders. They always have, even when they were good in the 80s and early 90s

