Oatmeal fudge candy
This recipe has a chocolate fudge-like flavor. However, it isn't a fudge recipe. The candy is extremely rich, and that's why I prefer rolling it into small ball-shaped pieces. However, I have asbestos hands (LOL… Meaning that I have very little feeling in my hands). So, use caution. The candy mixture is hot when it's first made, so you will probably want to transfer it by spoonfuls to the wax paper instead.
butterwithasideofbread.com
NO-BAKE STRAWBERRY JELLO PIE
No-Bake Strawberry Jello Pie is an easy no-bake dessert made with only 5 ingredients. This refreshing strawberry dessert recipe couldn’t be any easier to make!. We LOVE jello! I’m guessing you feel the same too! Be sure to check out our AMAZING COLLECTION OF JELLO RECIPES here. We...
Chewy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
As someone who is lukewarm about chocolate, the best way I can think to turn classic chocolate chip cookies into something I’m excited about is to merge it with a peanut butter cookie. Chewy, sweet peanut butter cookies that have just a touch of savory flavor are the perfect base for chocolate chips — it’s a marriage of flavors I whole-heartedly embrace.
thecountrycook.net
Chocolate Cream Pie
With a crunchy Oreo crust and a smooth chocolate filling, this Chocolate Cream Pie recipe is a classic dessert that is always a crowd-pleaser!. This Chocolate Cream Pie is such a classic dessert and one of my personal favorites. This recipe is really hard to mess up. Also, it is a dessert that everyone seems to love! It is super easy to make with easily available ingredients. This is one of those desserts that you will want to bring to any and all occasions. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, you get the perfect bite every single time!
Move Over Peppermint Bark, Costco Has a New Halloween Bark & It's the Only Candy You'll Want This Spooky Season
Who doesn’t love to start the holiday season early? Costco has given us all a great excuse to start eating chocolate bark months ahead of Christmastime. The retailer just dropped Hallow-Boo Bark and it’s a spooky take on the classic peppermint bark we know and love. Hallow-Boo Bark, spotted by Instagram user @costco_doesitagain, is a package of milk chocolate bark topped with salty pretzel bits, candy corn, sprinkles, and even googly eyes. It looks menacingly fun and according to the commenters, it tastes just as good as it looks. “Be on the lookout for this!!! Heaven!!” one person wrote. Another added, “Just...
Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only
If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
Ice cream recall: Check your freezer for this ice cream that might make you sick
We’ve seen various ice cream recalls involving products containing undeclared ingredients that can cause life-threatening allergic reactions. The new H-E-B ice cream recall falls in the same category. The company discovered that its Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream contains wheat that’s not listed on the package....
Costco Just Announced A Delicious New Bakery Item—Customers Are So Excited!
Getting bakery items from Costco will always be a treat. From cookies and danishes, to muffins and croissants, there are so many delicious baked goods to enjoy at the big-box store company. As a matter of fact, they just added a new item that dessert lovers will want to indulge in.
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
Why Cracker Barrel’s New Menu Item Upset Its Customers
Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report isn’t a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol’ country home cookin’. Either way, Cracker Barrel is a business and wanted to expand its product and possibly its customer base by adding another option on the menu, so it added a popular choice as of recent years: plant-based sausage.
Woman furious adds hot sauce and vinegar to her plate to keep husband from eating her dinner
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and her husband hadn’t been married more than a month when the trouble started. Her husband was addicted to food. It didn’t matter who’s plate the food was on; he would grab a fork and help himself.
How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic
There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
recipesgram.com
Creamy Cold Banana Cake
This creamy cold banana cake is so delicious! If you like banana desserts then this recipe is the real deal for you! It is very easy to make and you won’t need more than 15 minutes to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 basic pandispan / sponge...
We Made the Pioneer Woman’s Corn Casserole, and It’s Summer in a Baking Dish
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. In high summer, sweet corn is everywhere you look. Good thing the...
thepioneerwoman.com
Biscuits and Gravy Casserole
Nothing says "Good morning!" like this biscuits and gravy casserole! Made with time-saving canned biscuits, homemade gravy, and plenty of eggs and cheese, it's an easy-to-make, quick-to-bake breakfast casserole that's perfect for any brunch, special holiday (it's never too early to plan for Christmas!), or weekend with friends. How do...
Allrecipes.com
What Do the Different Bread Tag Colors Mean?
Anyone who has ever bought bread before has likely seen the colorful tags or twist ties that seal the bag — and if you're like us, you maybe even kept a drawer full of them to secure other bags later. But did you know that those bread tags serve another purpose beyond just keeping your bread fresh?
recipesgram.com
No-Bake Eclair Cake
I really love eclairs but I don’t have much time to make them…making éclair pastry is a quite complicated process – if you want to make it perfect! But, recently I received this amazing recipe from my cousin Franca and … the taste of éclairs is back in my home! This no-bake eclair cake is lovely and delicious and everyone can make it!
recipesgram.com
Lip-Smacking Dark Chocolate Coca Cola Pound Cake
This chocolate lover dream pound cake with creamy chocolate ganache is the best pound cake that I ever tried! Rich, chocolatey, well moist chocolate pound cake with a silky, smooth ganache is the real deal for all chocolate lovers out there! Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¼...
princesspinkygirl.com
Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake
Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake uses steam pressure to cook your cake so you can easily prepare the perfect holiday dessert without watching through the window or wasting oven space. Smooth, rich, creamy, and filled with warm flavors, this easy, fuss-free pumpkin cheesecake recipe lets you set it and forget it...
Food Network
How to Peel Hard Boiled Eggs
Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Hard boiled eggs are essential for making deviled eggs and egg salad sandwiches, plus they make for a satisfying portable snack. But boiling eggs is the easy part. Peeling hard boiled eggs can be frustrating, especially when it takes a long time, or you find yourself removing large pieces of cooked egg white as you go. Here’s how to perfectly peel hard boiled eggs, plus get our top hacks for getting boiled eggs to peel easily.
