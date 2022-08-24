Syndication: LafayetteIN

Related
Ten Titans Who Upped Their Stock in the Preseason
Rookie quarterback Malik Willis, kicker Randy Bullock, tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and cornerback Caleb Farley are among those who stood out in the three tune-up contests.
Dolphins Preseason Finale: 10 Things to Watch ... How They Played Out
The Miami Dolphins closed out their preseason schedule with a 48-10 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium
The Robinson-Davis Era Begins at Alabama State
The Robinson-Davis era begins in victory as Alabama State wins a rainy 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff.
The Avery Journal-Times
Newland, NC
494
Followers
914
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.https://www.averyjournal.com/
Comments / 0