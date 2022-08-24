ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Fan

Boise Could Be Getting TWO Nearby Casinos Soon

We've all had this thought cross our minds at one point:. "I really want to gamble, but driving to Jackpot sounds like a lot of work." We get it. The rush of throwing dice across the craps table. The thrill of hitting your card on the river in poker. The...um...act of pushing a button on a slot machine. It can be exciting when you're winning some money, but gambling isn't as fun when you have to plan half a day of traveling to enjoy it.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

New Study Reveals Just How Unhappy the State of Idaho Really Is

TV. Newspaper. Radio. If you jump into the comments section of any local media outlet's social media page, you would assume that people in Idaho are almost as miserable as people in states like New York, New Jersey and California. It blows our minds how people can complain about even...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emmett, ID
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Society
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
City
Boise, ID
State
Alabama State
Boise, ID
Elections
105.5 The Fan

Top Six Most Popular Tasty Sandwiches to Try in Boise

Boise has grown continuously and in doing so has seen restaurants come and go and even thrive. So where are the best Sandwich shops and best specific sandwiches that are worth trying at various restaurants?. According to Delish.com, the Huckleberry BBQ Turkey + Brie from Trillium inside The Grove Hotel...
105.5 The Fan

aha? Oh No! Another Major Setback For The Boise Airport

This summer has been one step forward, and one step back for the Boise Airport. We've seen exciting flights added, like Las Vegas to Boise, and some of our favorite services taken away, like the daily service from Boise to Austin, Texas. Now, we're losing something we never even had....
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Ultimate Forbidden Love Story Now Lingers with Hauntings

Oh yes forbidden love. Although it has been done time and time again in various stories, versions and even different characters, the most well known is iconic Romeo and Juliet. Two people who love each other but because of what they are born into are not allowed to ever be together. It leads them both to their own endings. There is a Romeo and Juliet story based right here in Idaho. This forbidden Idaho couple never seemed to 'pass over' all the way and are still said to haunt where they met their end together.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Thanks to Twitter, We Now Know What Boise Sounds Like

You know, sometimes I wish I could explain how my mind works but like most people, I just can’t. I often find myself wandering down the rabbit hole of Twitter among other social media platforms looking for odd perspectives on Boise or Idaho in general. This previously led me to search for what people think Boise smells like which I have to admit, delivered hilarious results.
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Raye
Person
Ammon Bundy
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Bull Connor
105.5 The Fan

7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area

Naturally, we’ve gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best Burger Joints in the Boise Area, according to Yelp and your reviews 👇. A little bit more about the holiday... National Today says... “Burgers are convenient fast food...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Is the Treasure Valley Getting a Casino?!

Currently Idahoans have to drive to Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon to find a nearby Casino to gamble in. To this day the luckiest I have ever been was coming up over $900 on a slot machine in Jackpot on a girls weekend trip. A lot of people will take a fun getaway weekend to our neighboring state casinos but what about having one right here - even closer, how about one right outside of Boise in the Mountain Home area?
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Legislature Special Session Issues That Can’t Be Ignored

Multiple media outlets have begun to speculate that the Idaho Legislature will return to Boise for a special session. You may wonder what would cause the state's part-time legislative body to call itself back into session. Is there a crisis that can't wait until after the November elections? Or when the new legislative session begins in January?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Police Brutality#Politics Local#Racism#Politics State#Election Local#Election State#Republicans#African American#Birmi
105.5 The Fan

Boise Housing Market Leads The Nation in Price Reductions

There are two sides to every story, two sides of the line of scrimmage and two sides to the Boise housing market. For the last several years, the Boise market has been defined by historic price increases; in other words, a seller's market. The tables have now been turned as Idaho's capital city led the nation in home price reductions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
105.5 The Fan

Why Pop-Up Halloween Stores are the Best Part of Halloween in Boise

In 2021, Americans were expected to spend nearly $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes. Last year, the National Retail Federation surveyed over 8,000 Americans about their Halloween plans during the week of September 1-8. At that point, 69% of adults who were planning to dress up for work, party or trick-or-treating with their kids already knew what they wanted to be for Halloween. With less uncertainty about gathering for Halloween parties in 2022, we’re sure that number will be even higher this year.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

First Federal Bank Helps Idaho Students Dress for Success

The Treasure Valley might just be one of the most "active" communities in the entire nation. Take a look at any venue, event calendar, or platform and you're going to find a whole list of options, both fun and charitable, going on in our city. Many of these of course are driven by local businesses and here in Boise, First Federal Bank is one of the most giving.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy