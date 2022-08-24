WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.

