I asked my kids what they love about Mount Kisco, and here is what they said. Mount Kisco is ethnically diverse. The village has a history of drawing immigrants from Italy, Ireland, and, more recently, Latin America. It is something my kids notice and appreciate. My 10-year-old loves having friends that look like her and share similar physical appearances. My 17-year-old loves having friends from all cultural backgrounds. She has Asian, Middle Eastern, Indian, British, and Latin American friends. She loves that she has this chance to meet all those people.

MOUNT KISCO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO