Read full article on original website
Related
momcollective.com
Don’t Judge
Ever find yourself dealing with a difficult child in public? The “out of nowhere” tantrum, screaming, crying, stomping their feet, and all for the world to see and admire you as the parent who “can’t handle their child.”. Let’s take a different look at this, shall...
KIDS・
momcollective.com
Adoption & Foster Care: What Is a Home Study?
It doesn’t matter how many times a social worker has visited our house for a home study or post-placement services. Every single time I’d find myself wiping down baseboards, cleaning the backsplash in the kitchen, and dusting everything in sight — as if this person would be running their finger along every surface with a white glove.
momcollective.com
5 Things My Kids Love About Mount Kisco
I asked my kids what they love about Mount Kisco, and here is what they said. Mount Kisco is ethnically diverse. The village has a history of drawing immigrants from Italy, Ireland, and, more recently, Latin America. It is something my kids notice and appreciate. My 10-year-old loves having friends that look like her and share similar physical appearances. My 17-year-old loves having friends from all cultural backgrounds. She has Asian, Middle Eastern, Indian, British, and Latin American friends. She loves that she has this chance to meet all those people.
momcollective.com
This is 40, Mom Edition
Turning 40 is a moment. It doesn’t have to be a big moment but it is one, nonetheless. I’m having that moment. One thing I’ve learned in raising children is that you must document as much as you can. You will forget it all if you don’t. For this reason, I am now recording 40 thoughts to mark my 40th birthday to remind me – and anyone who loves me – of who I was in the year 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
momcollective.com
Calm the Storm: Kid-Friendly Mindfulness Activities
I struggled with anxiety and depression, especially as a teenager, and would have benefited from learning some grounding skills earlier on. I wish I’d known what to do when I felt my body tighten, my mind race, and my breath shorten. Emotions can feel like a cloudy storm, and we scramble to find our calm.
KIDS・
momcollective.com
Never Have I Ever {Parent Edition}
Life as a parent is certainly an adventure! Before our first child, I had visions of how things would look, how my kids would act and all the fun we would have. What did I not expect, however, were all the surprises thrown our way. Recently, I saw a post...
Comments / 0