ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Syndication: LafayetteIN

By File/Palladium-Item
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F89Gd_0hTRynZt00

At 6-foot-7, Lamar Lundy was a big target for Purdue quarterback Len Dawson from 1954-56.

Comments / 0

Related
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
558
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy