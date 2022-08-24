Syndication: LafayetteIN

On Thursday night, Brody Williams got the first real look at his 2022 Cosby Middle School football team. The Eagles lost 38-16 to Church Hill Middle School — yet Williams was still left with an optimistic feeling. Entering halftime, Cosby trailed 30-8. The Eagles bounced back, though, scoring a touchdown with a two-point conversion coming...

COSBY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO