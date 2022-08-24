ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumbbell Pullover: How to Do It, Muscles Worked, Benefits and Workouts

The dumbbell pullover is a classic bodybuilding exercise that works your chest and back primarily. It is a pushing movement performed with a dumbbell – although barbell variations do exist – and, done right, the exercise hits everything from the bottom of your pecs to your abs, lats and triceps.
Shape Magazine

Watch Kate Upton Do Squat Jumps In the Pool (and More Tough Exercises)

Kate Upton proves time and time again that she's up for just about anything when it comes to working out. She's done aerial yoga, gone indoor rock climbing, and even pulled a sled with her trainer, Ben Bruno, riding on top. This week, Bruno shared even more behind-the-scenes footage of some of the actress's recent workouts, and it includes pool exercises and mid-rep naps.
LADbible

Old medicine that costs pennies can restore hair loss, doctors find

Doctors are throwing their weight behind a hair loss medicine that’s been around for decades and costs less than 50p a pop. Minoxidil — which is sold under the brand name Rogaine — has been sitting on pharmacy shelves since the 80s, but wasn’t particularly popular among patients because it had to be rubbed into the scalp to work.
LiveScience

These are the best exercises for lower back pain

Back pain is a common complaint, with 75-85% of US adults estimated to experience back pain in their lifetime as stated by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (opens in new tab). It’s also one of the most common reasons people see a doctor or miss days at work, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (opens in new tab). It can result from things such as poor posture, being overweight, injuries, or spinal problems.
LiveScience

What's the best exercise for weight loss?

You’d think there would be a clear cut answer when looking at the best exercise for weight loss. One exercise to rule them all; a one-way ticket to cutting calories and ending up with a slimmer you. But as with most things health and fitness based, it’s not that simple.
SheKnows

Easy Ways to Move & Exercise More When You Mostly Sit All Day, According to Trainers

We’ve all heard the phrase “sitting is the new smoking,” meaning it’s generally not great for your health to not move around too much. Research has linked sitting for long periods of time with a number of health concerns, including heart disease and diabetes. Less severely, prolonged sitting can increase pain, specifically with tight hip flexors and hamstrings. Additionally, sitting on your butt all day, not surprisingly, affects your butt and causes a condition called gluteal amnesia, also known as “dead butt syndrome.” This occurs when the glutes are weakened by sitting all day and aren’t able to properly activate, making...
The Hill

Here’s how often you should exercise

Researchers conducted a four-week training study where three groups performed an arm resistance exercise to compare changes in muscle strength and thickness. The groups performed “maximal voluntary eccentric bicep contractions” on a machine that measures muscle strength in each muscle contraction. The group that performed six contractions five...
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Most Antioxidant Vitamin?

Vitamins C and E are the most important antioxidants. The B complex group forms an important antioxidant vitamin group. Antioxidants are either natural or man-made substances, which protect the body from the effects of free radicals. Free radicles are molecules that are produced during the breakdown of food and cells or when exposed to smoking or radiation.
boxrox.com

The Science Behind Light vs Heavy Weights for Muscle Growth

Light vs heavy weights for muscle growth? Which one is best if you want to build muscle and get stronger?. Taking into consideration numeral studies published in the past, you should know which one is best for muscle growth. Fitness trainer and Kinesiology graduate Jeremy Ethier has weighed upon the...
boxrox.com

Try The Romanian Deadlift for Stronger and Bigger Glutes

The Romanian deadlift (RDL) is a deadlift variation with a high hip position and no help from the quads. This strength and muscle building exercise is a version of a still-legged deadlift and, crucially, focuses on the eccentric movement pattern. This simply means force is applied as your muscles lengthen, with the aim of slowing down the elongation process to challenge and strengthen your muscles.
Medical News Today

Exercise for muscle strength: How often, not how much you do it may be key

A new study finds that exercising briefly five days a week may be superior to an extended exercise session once a week. The study’s participants who did just six arm-resistance exercises five days a week improved muscle strength and muscle thickness. The study involved maximum-strength exercises, but researchers are...
