ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Syndication: LafayetteIN

By File/Palladium-Item
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRj9p_0hTRydkd00

At 6-foot-7, Lamar Lundy was a big target for Purdue quarterback Len Dawson from 1954-56.

Comments / 0

Related
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy