ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

Texas Has Huge Fire Problems; Nearly As Bad As Last Year

No one wants to see their house get damaged in a fire. It's a common occurrence to see a house fire story in the news; we see one every week happen in Texas. Usually it's the cause of weather, by either a lightning strike, or a wildfire. Sometimes it's a freak accident & it happens everywhere in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

5 Crazy Different Texas Ghost Tours You Can Take!

This is not your typical Ghost Tour! Does that even make sense? What do you think of when you hear about a GHOST tour? Do you think of just entering a house and walking around it? Maybe getting into a car and hitting up different sights. Or, maybe just walking from building to building and taking pics with your phone. From segways to bats, these 5 crazy Ghost tours are a little different.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Atlanta, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
City
Austin, TX
LoneStar 92

Texas Favorite Fair Food Invention to Get Permanent Food Truck in It’s Birthplace

There are not many people that would turn down a corn dog. There's just something about that frank on a stick dipped in a corn meal batter and fried to perfection. Top off each bite with a squirt of mustard and you've got a satisfying treat at any fair in East Texas. Something you may not have known is that the tasty treat was invented in Texas and will finally have a permanent home in its birthplace of Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas

Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Postal Service Claims Texas Ranks 2nd in Dog Bite States

We've probably all seen clips of old TV shows where a dog chases the mailman away from the front yard and down the street. A laugh track is usually played underneath unless the "live studio audience" is told to laugh and clap. But dogs attacking postal service workers is a real thing and it's not just dogs that are overly reactive that can attack.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Central Texas#United States#Snake#Thumbtack
LoneStar 92

Banned in Texas – Instagram Filters You Can’t Use Here

Having trouble finding that certain Instagram filter you love so much? Do you live in Texas? That filter may be one of the filters that Texas has banned. Texas joins Illinois in banning certain facial recognition filters. Banned in Texas. According to a report from KXAN, Texas Attorney General Ken...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
LoneStar 92

Have You Ever Driven To The Most Haunted TOWN in Texas?

There are probably plenty of towns that could probably be in the running for the most haunted in Texas. Every town has a story of some sort about something being haunted. So, I decided to google the most haunted town in Texas, and, this is what came up. There has to be a reason GOOGLE recognizes this as the most haunted town in Texas!
JEFFERSON, TX
LoneStar 92

New Hunting And Fishing Regulations In Texas

Hunting season is fast approaching in Texas and hunters across the state are preparing for a new season. That means making sure they have all the right gear, firearms, ammunition, and of course firearm accessories that they need. Texas hunters will also be brushing up on some of the new regulations that have been released by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Are These The Top 9 H-E-B Go To Items For Every TEXAN?

There's a reason we love our H-E-B's here in Texas! And, the 9 items listed below are a really great reason. Not only is H-E-B a TEXAS staple, but it also has H-E-B STUFF that you KNOW you can find at H-E-B every time you go! So, when this article showed up in my newsfeed, I had to pick out some of the classic H-E-B items! Here are 9 H-E-B items that TEXANS just can't do without out!
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!

Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy