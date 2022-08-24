Read full article on original website
Texas Has Huge Fire Problems; Nearly As Bad As Last Year
No one wants to see their house get damaged in a fire. It's a common occurrence to see a house fire story in the news; we see one every week happen in Texas. Usually it's the cause of weather, by either a lightning strike, or a wildfire. Sometimes it's a freak accident & it happens everywhere in the state of Texas.
What Are The Five Most Popular Chain Restaurants in Texas?
If you are new to Texas, you need to know what you are in for as far as chain restaurants that are in Texas, and which ones are the most popular with Texans too. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the most popular chain restaurant in Texas is... 1. Chili's Grill...
Texas Drone Deliveries of Things Like Blue Bell Ice Cream Coming Soon
Drone delivery is nothing new but the drone delivery of things like Blue Bell Ice Cream in Texas is. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Wing and Flytex are two new drone delivery companies that are soon going to be delivering in Texas. Wing began operations in 2012 as a Google...
5 Crazy Different Texas Ghost Tours You Can Take!
This is not your typical Ghost Tour! Does that even make sense? What do you think of when you hear about a GHOST tour? Do you think of just entering a house and walking around it? Maybe getting into a car and hitting up different sights. Or, maybe just walking from building to building and taking pics with your phone. From segways to bats, these 5 crazy Ghost tours are a little different.
Would TX Parents Be Down for Missouri’s Way for Unruly Students?
There is some news going around that some parents in El Paso can relate to. There are some people in El Paso who definitely remember getting hit with a paddle or stick in school. Of course, if you were hit in school it was because you misbehaved. There are still...
Texas Favorite Fair Food Invention to Get Permanent Food Truck in It’s Birthplace
There are not many people that would turn down a corn dog. There's just something about that frank on a stick dipped in a corn meal batter and fried to perfection. Top off each bite with a squirt of mustard and you've got a satisfying treat at any fair in East Texas. Something you may not have known is that the tasty treat was invented in Texas and will finally have a permanent home in its birthplace of Dallas.
Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas
Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
Postal Service Claims Texas Ranks 2nd in Dog Bite States
We've probably all seen clips of old TV shows where a dog chases the mailman away from the front yard and down the street. A laugh track is usually played underneath unless the "live studio audience" is told to laugh and clap. But dogs attacking postal service workers is a real thing and it's not just dogs that are overly reactive that can attack.
Anyone Look Familiar? These Are Texas’ Most Wanted Criminals
It is an unfortunate part of life in Texas, but crimes happen daily in the Lone Star State. Thanks the fine men and women in law enforcement, most suspects are eventually arrested and charged for their crimes. However, some escape justice and go on the run. Thankfully, it's easier than...
Why Ignoring Purple Paint on Trees Or Posts In Texas Could Land You In Jail
When out hunting, fishing, walking around, or just exploring there are some things that you need to be aware of when stepping foot on land that isn't yours. And in rural West Texas, you can often step foot on land that isn't yours and with hunting season around the corner, stepping foot where you shouldn't can get you in real trouble.
Banned in Texas – Instagram Filters You Can’t Use Here
Having trouble finding that certain Instagram filter you love so much? Do you live in Texas? That filter may be one of the filters that Texas has banned. Texas joins Illinois in banning certain facial recognition filters. Banned in Texas. According to a report from KXAN, Texas Attorney General Ken...
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
Did You Know Some of Your Favorite Restaurants Started in Texas?
You might be surprised to see how many of your favorite restaurant chains got their start here in Texas and have gone on to national success. It's got to start somewhere, and the Lone Star State seems to be a great place to do it. Texas, A Fine Place to...
No College Degree? This Job Will Pay You the Most in Texas
It's a fact of life. Everyone needs money. We are all looking for that dream job, right?. Texas has the 9th-largest economy in the world, according to businessintexas.com, which means there are plenty of high salaries in the Lone Star State. You just have to know where to look for them.
Have You Ever Driven To The Most Haunted TOWN in Texas?
There are probably plenty of towns that could probably be in the running for the most haunted in Texas. Every town has a story of some sort about something being haunted. So, I decided to google the most haunted town in Texas, and, this is what came up. There has to be a reason GOOGLE recognizes this as the most haunted town in Texas!
New Hunting And Fishing Regulations In Texas
Hunting season is fast approaching in Texas and hunters across the state are preparing for a new season. That means making sure they have all the right gear, firearms, ammunition, and of course firearm accessories that they need. Texas hunters will also be brushing up on some of the new regulations that have been released by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Destination Texas: 7 Haunted Locations You Must Visit This Halloween
As Halloween season quickly approaches, witches and warlocks everywhere look for that next big thrill or scare. Well, no need to wait for Halloween to get your adrenaline pumping with some of the most haunted locations in Texas. As big as Texas is, you know the odds of finding a...
The Latest Invasive Species in Texas Looks Like a Wad of Gum
It's difficult to keep invasive species out of the water in Texas. The latest offender has been multiplying quickly in the San Antonio River, and it can lay up to 2,000 eggs at one time. Dangers of Invasive Species in Texas. If you look at the walls of the San...
Are These The Top 9 H-E-B Go To Items For Every TEXAN?
There's a reason we love our H-E-B's here in Texas! And, the 9 items listed below are a really great reason. Not only is H-E-B a TEXAS staple, but it also has H-E-B STUFF that you KNOW you can find at H-E-B every time you go! So, when this article showed up in my newsfeed, I had to pick out some of the classic H-E-B items! Here are 9 H-E-B items that TEXANS just can't do without out!
Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!
Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
