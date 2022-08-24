ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space

The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
dailyhodl.com

$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO

The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
blockworks.co

Crypto Seeks Freedom in the UAE — is it a Regulatory Rug-Pull?

Major crypto companies are flocking to the UAE in hopes of tapping a potentially lucrative market, but a long road still lays before them. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become a primary target for plucky crypto businesses seeking to tap a lucrative market — but questions remain as to whether the region will live up to the hype.
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid

Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
investing.com

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $75M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $75,647,928 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 149rNCmmpK6Hjfi1c6Fs2C2YFLbb7yXbss. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
EWN

Binance Receives Approval From Kazakhstan Regulator

Binance has received approval from Kazakhstan’s financial regulator to operate in the Astana International Financial Centre. The exchange still has more in the application process to complete, which it expects to do in due course. Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao had previously met the country’s President to discuss regulation....
EWN

Canadian Regulator Limits Crypto Exposure for Banks and Insurers

Canada’s OSFI has created interim rules limiting banks’ exposure to cryptocurrencies. The rules will come into effect in the second quarter of 2023. The regulator will update the interim approach as needed. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), a Canadian regulator, has said that banks...
EWN

Crypto.com Obtains Licenses in South Korea

Crypto.com has received a necessary license in South Korea, the team announced. The exchange secured the licenses by acquiring two companies. More crypto companies are working on receiving approval as the regulatory noose tightens. Crypto.com has received the registration for Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider in...
EWN

EWN

