dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
CoinDesk
Crypto Prices Are Fanned by Flawed Economics and Conspiracy Theories; CBDCs Are Immune: Bank of Finland Governor
The volatile prices of private cryptocurrencies are "fanned by popular misunderstanding of monetary economics and even conspiracy theories," while central bank money in digital form can be trusted implicitly, the governor of Finland's central bank says. "Some have joked that a central bank digital currency is 'a solution looking for...
dailyhodl.com
$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO
The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
blockworks.co
Crypto Seeks Freedom in the UAE — is it a Regulatory Rug-Pull?
Major crypto companies are flocking to the UAE in hopes of tapping a potentially lucrative market, but a long road still lays before them. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become a primary target for plucky crypto businesses seeking to tap a lucrative market — but questions remain as to whether the region will live up to the hype.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Outlines Support for Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade, Says Upcoming Proof-of-Stake Chain Will Adopt ‘ETH’ Ticker
The world’s biggest crypto exchange platform says it is making the necessary preparations ahead of Ethereum’s (ETH) transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. In a new announcement, Binance says that the much-anticipated Merge upgrade could result in the blockchain splitting into two competing chains, which would create a new token.
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com
BlackRock, Google and Morgan Stanley Investing Billions Into Blockchain and Crypto Technology: Report
Forty of the world’s top 100 public companies by market capitalization are reportedly pouring in billion of dollars into blockchain and crypto firms. According to a recent report from crypto analytics platform Blockdata, 40 firms have invested about $6 billion into blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
investing.com
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $75M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $75,647,928 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 149rNCmmpK6Hjfi1c6Fs2C2YFLbb7yXbss. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
Binance Receives Approval From Kazakhstan Regulator
Binance has received approval from Kazakhstan’s financial regulator to operate in the Astana International Financial Centre. The exchange still has more in the application process to complete, which it expects to do in due course. Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao had previously met the country’s President to discuss regulation....
Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Payments Are Superior: 'People Continue To Underrate...'
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin believes that cryptocurrency payments are underrated. What Happened: In a tweet on Wednesday, Buterin said crypto payments could provide a significant boost to international business and charity. According to him, payments that are made with crypto have the added advantage of being convenient in addition...
Canadian Regulator Limits Crypto Exposure for Banks and Insurers
Canada’s OSFI has created interim rules limiting banks’ exposure to cryptocurrencies. The rules will come into effect in the second quarter of 2023. The regulator will update the interim approach as needed. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), a Canadian regulator, has said that banks...
Binance-WazirX Acquisition Was Never “Complete”: Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao
Binance CEO CZ has made a surprising Twitter announcement, stating that the WazirX-Binance transaction was never complete. CZ further added that Binance does not own any equity in Zanmai Labs, the entity that operates WazirX. Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao has made surprising declarations regarding the Indian crypto exchange WazirX.
Binance Labs Invests in Cross-Chain Staking Protocol Ankr After $500 Million Web3 Fund
Ankr protocol has received fresh capital from Binance Labs, Binance’s venture capital arm. The exact amount invested remains undisclosed at press time. The pair previously collaborated to build out key infrastructure for the BNB Chain. Ankr provides support by delivering DeFi composability to BNB Liquid Staking as well. Zhao’s...
South Korea’s FSC Amps Up Crypto Policy Efforts, 13 Digital Asset Bills In Review
South Korea’s top financial regulator hopes to speed up crypto standardization. A special task force was officially commissioned on Thursday to oversee this process. 13 proposals on digital asset regulations await review by the task force, per reports. Authorities also plan to kick start efforts on a complete regulatory...
Crypto.com Obtains Licenses in South Korea
Crypto.com has received a necessary license in South Korea, the team announced. The exchange secured the licenses by acquiring two companies. More crypto companies are working on receiving approval as the regulatory noose tightens. Crypto.com has received the registration for Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider in...
Meet the CEO of Finblox, a Hong Kong-based crypto lender serving a region with some of the highest fintech adoption in the world
Finblox, a crypto investment platform founded in 2021, has raised $4 million to become a rising star in Southeast Asia. Cofounder and CEO Peter Hoang says the firm offers users easy access to their wealth through crypto. This article is part of "Master Your Crypto," a series from Insider helping...
EWN
ABOUT
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/
