Former Dodgers: The Wild Horse Can Still Run — Watch Puig’s Inside-the-Park HR
Former Dodger Yasiel Puig hasn’t played in the major leagues since 2019, when he split the season between Cincinnati and Cleveland. He had a rumored agreement with the Braves in 2020, but he came down with Covid before it was finalized and Atlanta went a different direction. Puig has...
Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run
The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Made History Last Night In Miami
Mookie Betts is a Dodger. Damn that’s never going to get old. Markus Lynn Betts is currently on the third year of his 12-year, $365M extension and so far, every penny has been worth it. Ever since, Betts became a Dodger things just seemed to get better. He’s such...
Dodgers News: Doc Provides Pregame Injury Update On Three Missing Players
As postseason quickly approaches, there’s lots of looming anxiety around the status of a few key players.Before Saturday’s game, Dave Roberts provided a little relief for LA fans:. Gavin Lux Still Missing From Lineup. The 24-year-old second baseman has yet to make an appearance since his Monday start....
Dodgers News: Diego Cartaya and Gavin Stone Receive Branch Rickey Minor League Awards
The Dodgers future is in good hands as the organization continues their proven record of developing players at the minor league level. In their most recent news of success, High-A Great Lakes catcher Diego Cartaya and Triple-A Oklahoma City pitcher Gavin Stone were awarded with the Branch Rickey Minor League Player/Pitcher of the Year Awards.
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Expected to Make Return to Rotation Next Week
Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw has been out of the rotation since August 4th where he left due lower back pain. Kershaw was feeling some discomfort while he was warming up before the bottom of the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts then announced that he...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner On Track to Make Dodgers History
The Dodgers are making history across all ends of their team as they are on track to become the winningest team in the history of the franchise. Being led by top of the lineup with Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman can make any team tremble, but Turner in the middle is close to making history for the team.
Dodgers Terrorize Opponents on the Road at a Historic Pace
A lot can be said about a Dodgers team that leads the league run differential (+275) and sitting five games ahead of the Houston Astros for the best record in the MLB. The Dodgers also have a whopping 45-16 record at home, but what makes this Dodgers team continue to standout is their impressive play on the road.
Dodgers: Does Walker Buehler’s Injury Mean a Big Contract for Julio Urias?
In this week’s Roundtable, the panel features Clint, Doug, and Eric this week to discuss the latest in Dodgers Nation and on the MLB news front. First up, thoughts on Walker Buehler’s injury and what it means for the 2023 starting rotation and Julio Urias’ future with the Dodgers. Plus thoughts on Chris Taylor’s struggles and Angels’ owner Arte Moreno finally, mercifully planning on selling the team.
Dodgers News: Doc Considers Mookie Betts “One of the Best in the Game” After Marlins Win
After Friday night’s show, there’s no doubt about it that the name of Mookie Betts has and will continue to go down in history. That’s his goal with every single game he plays. The 29-year-old outfielder had himself quite the night on Friday keeping the Dodgers alive...
Dodgers News: Roberts Says October Closer Role ‘Should Be a Meritocracy’
When the Dodgers traded for Craig Kimbrel late in spring training, they were hoping for some stability at the back of the bullpen from the guy with 372 career saves and a 2.18 career ERA. Instead, Kimbrel has been perhaps the least stable part of their bullpen, posting a 4.36 ERA and blowing four of his five one-run save opportunities.
Dodgers 2023 Schedule: Yankees Come to Dodger Stadium in Early June
With the release of the Dodgers’ 2023 schedule on Wednesday, there’s a lot to be excited about as the Dodgers hopefully look to defend their 2022 World Series title. It’s always big news when the New York Yankees come to town. The Yankees, like the Dodgers, have a nationwide fanbase, so you can find fans of the Bombers wherever you go. You can also find plenty of people who despise the Yankees, so there’s passion on both sides wherever they go.
Dodgers at Marlins: Lineups, Pregame Matchup and More for August 27
The Dodgers will take on the Miami Marlins for their second of four vs Miami and their second of 7 of this road stand overall. LoanDepot was good to them last night especially in the later innings as they secured their 87th victory last night, 10-6. LA will look to...
Former Dodgers Bullpen Piece takes Rehabbed Arm to the Giants
Former Dodgers reliever Scott Alexander is heading back to the big leagues, according to MLB Trade Rumors. The Giants announced they’ve selected reliever Scott Alexander onto the major league roster. Fellow southpaw Thomas Szapucki was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. To create a spot on the 40-man roster, San Francisco recalled left-hander Sam Long from the minors and placed him on the major league 60-day injured list.
Dodgers vs Marlins: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for August 26
The Dodgers will send All-Star Tyler Anderson to the mound in the series opener in Miami. Los Angeles swept the Marlins at Dodger Stadium last weekend, part of a 5-1 homestand that also saw them win a series over the Brewers. As of 10 am Pacific time, less than six...
Dodgers Dustin May Has Come Back with a New Pitch
Dustin May has always had good “stuff.” His sinker touches 100 mph with arm-side run that has made some of the best hitters in baseball look silly, his cutter is low- to mid-90s with almost the opposite break of the sinker, and his low-80s curveball has a lot of potential.
Dodgers: Mitch White Talks the Lessons of Dodgers Clayton Kershaw
The Hall of Fame awaits, but right now Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is preparing to return from a lower back issue and hopefully help the Dodgers play into November. Kershaw has won three Cy Young Awards and an MVP, but perhaps the most remarkable thing about him is that he’s remained effective long after injuries crept in and his fastball velocity took a big dip. Starting in 2016, the first year the star lefty started fewer than 27 games in a full season, Kershaw is 78-31 with a 2.61 ERA. For comparison, Jacob deGrom, another great pitcher with a history of injuries, is 57-40 with a 2.45 ERA in that same time period.
