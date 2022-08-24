Read full article on original website
Board unanimously votes to restore COVID leave
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Thursday night, the Albemarle County School Board met and decided on whether or not COVID leave would be reinstated. Members unanimously decided to reinstate a 10-day COVID sick leave policy for any member of the faculty or staff. The vote to do so...
Proposed middle school curriculum ready for community members to review
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County residents can now review a proposed curriculum for middle school students. According to a release, the Middle School Advisory Curriculum is available on the third floor of the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road until Sept. 22. This curriculum will be...
UVA Health holds COVID briefing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- COVID-19 cases remain steady in our area. UVA Health experts gave an update this morning on their continuing efforts to fight the virus. The hospital currently has 37 individuals with COVID, four are in the ICU and one is in pediatrics. The FDA plans to...
NCCF awards funding to nonprofits helping Nelson County residents
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several nonprofits that serve Nelson County have gotten a boost thanks to the support of county residents. The Nelson County Community Fund announced 10 grants, totaling $80,500, on Friday. According to a release, these funds will support a range of organizations that provide help...
Boys and Girls club to open in Albemarle County in 2023
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Paving the way for the next generation. The boys and girls club in Albemarle County is opening a new building in 2023. Located next to the journey middle school, this facility will house hundreds of children from ages 5 to 18. "This new club...
Fluvanna uploads cold cases to Virginia Cold Case Database
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website that displays a newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced in the General Assembly. According to officials, the website contains cases involving homicides, missing person cases, and unidentified person cases that...
Explore your creativity at IX Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People have an opportunity to show off their imagination in a creative night out event. The event will take place at Dripstone Cave from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Thursday at IX Art Park. People can visit the Sunset Market and grab food before...
LCRC launches program to help with emergency car repairs
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new program aims to help people who need to get their cars repaired. The Louisa County Resources Council has launched its Wheels for Work program, which can cover certain automobile repairs for approved clients. People who are eligible for this program must be...
Busy intersection temporarily converted to four-way stop
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is making a change to a busy intersection so that children can be safer as they walk to school. According to a release, the intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive has been temporarily converted into a four-way stop. This...
Virginia State Police asking the public for assistance finding missing Orange County elderly male
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --The Virginia State Police is asking the public for assistance in looking for an elderly Orange County male. Orange County police are looking for Kobus Forie, a 71-year-old white male. He is 6'1 and weighs 200 LBS. He has blue eyes and is bald. He...
Seeking youth dancers for holiday performances
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local children have an opportunity to show off their acting skills and put their foot through the door early. Children can audition for the Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet alongside an international cast from Ukraine, Italy, Japan, and Kazakhstan. The performance is set to go...
Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
Fralin Museum opening four new exhibits
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia has four new exhibits opening this Saturday. The new exhibits are called, Power Play: Reimagining Representation in Contemporary Photography; Earthly Exemplars: The Art of Buddhist Disciples and Teachers in Asia; Kenji Nakahashi: Weighing Time; and Joseph Cornell: Enclosing Infinity.
Palmyra man claims top prize in scratcher game
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Palmyra has won the top prize from a Virginia Lottery scratcher ticket. According to a release, Sharod Hawkins bought a Payday Bonus ticket at the Fas Mart on Crofton Place last week. Payday Bonus features prizes that range from $20 to...
College's football purest moment: Three UVA walk-ons earn scholarships
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Brendan Farrell has kicked 13 field goals in his Virginia career, but none came with more pressure than a 48-yard attempt in practice on Wednesday. "We're doing a two-minute drill and we got down there and the offense called a timeout and then typical defense...
