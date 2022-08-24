Read full article on original website
Related
blockworks.co
What Could Happen to the Ether Price Following The Merge?
The Ethereum Merge is expected to induce a period of high volatility in the crypto markets, with some anticipating a move to the downside. Now that the Ethereum network’s transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) is right around the corner, traders are placing bets in crypto’s derivatives and spot markets in anticipation of future ether price moves on the other side of the Merge.
blockworks.co
Latest in Crypto Hiring: Ex-pros from Coinbase, Blockchain.com Join Cowen Digital
Crypto company Digital Prime Technologies names a head of lending solutions from now-bankrupt Celsius. Cowen Digital expanded its institutional sales team with pros joining from Blockchain.com and Coinbase. The digital asset division of financial services firm Cowen brought aboard Jackie Rose as director of institutional sales, it revealed Thursday. Rose...
blockworks.co
Bitcoin Trading Like Big Tech as Markets Reel
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were trading 2.3% and 2.8% lower, respectively, at time of publication, while bitcoin and ether similarly lost 4% and 7%, respectively. Markets extended declines Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell took a more hawkish stance during his Jackson Hole remarks. Cryptocurrencies slipped further into the red as traders became increasingly discouraged by the Fed’s likely move in September.
blockworks.co
Revolut Expands Crypto Offerings, Adding Elrond
Aspiring metaverse master opens a fintech portal for EGLD in some 30 countries. British fintech and banking firm Revolut is partnering with Elrond to bring the blockchain’s native cryptocurrency, EGLD, onto its platform. Elrond’s EGLD will be available to over 20 million Revolut users in over 30 countries, an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockworks.co
Cboe To Add Slate of Partners to Grow Digital Asset Business
Robinhood, GSR, Interactive Brokers and others intend to take minority stakes in company after ErisX acquisition. Cboe Global Markets is bringing aboard a slate of equity partners to help grow its digital assets business, just months after closing its acquisition of ErisX. The company is seeking to build out its...
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
blockworks.co
Crypto Seeks Freedom in the UAE — is it a Regulatory Rug-Pull?
Major crypto companies are flocking to the UAE in hopes of tapping a potentially lucrative market, but a long road still lays before them. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become a primary target for plucky crypto businesses seeking to tap a lucrative market — but questions remain as to whether the region will live up to the hype.
blockworks.co
Polygon Founder Raises $50M For Web3 Fund
The new launch comes as venture capital firms in the space continue to raise money despite crypto winter. Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal has raised $50 million for a new venture fund focused on early-stage Web3 startups. Nailwals’ firm, Symbolic Capital, is backed by a number of undisclosed venture arms of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockworks.co
Ethereum Merge Countdown at T-20 Days
The final pre-Merge clients rolled out this week as the Ethereum community prepares for proof-of-stake liftoff. Ethereum’s Merge — years in the making as one of cryptocurrency’s most complicated endeavors yet — is moving ahead apace. Like NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket on the launch pad at...
blockworks.co
With Compound III Launch, DeFi Pioneer Emphasizes Security
Proposal to launch the new version of the protocol received unanimous approval from Compound governance in vote of COMP token holders. DeFi developer Compound Labs has officially launched Compound III, a streamlined version of the protocol emphasizing security, efficiency and user experience. The governance proposal to initialize Compound III was...
Comments / 0