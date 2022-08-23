Read full article on original website
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Nature.com
Trazodone changed the polysomnographic sleep architecture in insomnia disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis
Trazodone has been widely prescribed for off-label use as a sleep aid. Identifying how trazodone impacts the performance of polysomnographic sleep architecture in insomnia disorder will provide additional data that can be used to guide clinical application. To assess the efficacy of trazodone in altering the polysomnographic sleep architecture in insomnia disorder so that sleep can be facilitated. PubMed, EMBASE, Web of Science, PsycINFO, Cochrane Library, Chinese Biomedical Literature Database (SinoMed), China National Knowledge Infrastructure, Wanfang Database, and the China Science and Technology Journal Database were searched for articles published between inception and June 2022. RCTs in patients with insomnia disorderÂ applying trazodone in one arm of interventions at least 1 week, and reporting PSG parameters in the outcomes were eligible. RoB 2 was used to evaluate the risk of bias. The results of quality of evidence assessed by the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) approach. When I2"‰<"‰50%, the fixed effects model was used. When I2"‰â‰¥"‰50%, the random effects model was used. The mean differences (MD) or standardized mean differences (SMD) and odds ratios (OR) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were estimated. Eleven randomized controlled trials were selected and participants were 466. Risk of bias was low in 5 trials (45.5%), and was moderate in 6 (54.5%). Compared with the control group, trazodone significantly increased total sleep time (TST, min) (MD"‰="‰39.88, 95% CI 14.44"“65.32, P"‰="‰0.002) and non-rapid eye movement stage 3 (N3, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰1.61, 95% CI 0.69"“2.53, P"‰="‰0.0006); trazodone significantly decreased latency to onset of persistent sleep (LPS, min) (MD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰19.30, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰37.28 to"‰âˆ’"‰1.32, P"‰="‰0.04), non-rapid eye movement stage 1 (N1, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.62, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰1.13 to"‰âˆ’"‰0.12, P"‰="‰0.02), the number of awakenings (NAs, including both arousal times and arousal index) (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.67, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰0.91 to"‰âˆ’"‰0.42, P"‰<"‰0.00001), and waking time after persistent sleep onset (WASO, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.42, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰0.81,"‰âˆ’"‰0.03, P"‰="‰0.04), with no obvious effect on non-rapid eye movement stage 2 (N2, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.15, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰0.41 to 0.11, P"‰="‰0.25), rapid eye movement (REM, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰0.22, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰0.26 to 0.70, P"‰="‰0.37), rapid eye movement latency (REML, min) (MD"‰="‰2.33, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰27.56 to 32.22, P"‰="‰0.88), or apnea"“hypopnea index (AHI) (MD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰4.21, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰14.02 to 5.59, P"‰="‰0.40). Daytime drowsiness (OR"‰="‰2.53, 95% CI 1.14"“5.64, P"‰="‰0.02) and decreased appetite (OR"‰="‰2.81, 95% CI 1.14"“6.92, P"‰="‰0.02) occurred with greater frequency in the trazodone group as compared to the control group, and the differences were significant. The results of quality of evidence were very low in TST, N3 and AHI, were low in LPS, WASO and REM, and were moderate in N1 and NAs. The sources of heterogeneity in TST and N3 were not found out from sensitive and subgroup analysis and there was no high quality of evidence in outcomes by GRADE Assessment. Trials with combination of other therapy could be a problem in this meta-analysis as the possibility of interactions were found from sungroup analysis. Trazodone could improve sleep by changing the sleep architecture in insomnia disorder, but it should be used with caution due to the adverse events that may occur.
Futurity
Use 2 big rubber bands to majorly improve a surgical mask
Modifying a surgical mask with a rubber band can improve its protective seal against particle exposure to the level of an N95 respirator, report researchers. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and when maximum protection is needed against air-born infections, the N95 respirator has remained the gold standard of personal protective equipment. However, it is also much more difficult to produce and obtain than a standard surgical mask.
Opinion: Narcissists Exhibit Specific Behaviors When Communicating
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
Old medicine that costs pennies can restore hair loss, doctors find
Doctors are throwing their weight behind a hair loss medicine that’s been around for decades and costs less than 50p a pop. Minoxidil — which is sold under the brand name Rogaine — has been sitting on pharmacy shelves since the 80s, but wasn’t particularly popular among patients because it had to be rubbed into the scalp to work.
Daytime Napping May Increase Risk of Strokes and Alzheimer's: Research
People who frequently napped during the day were more likely to develop high blood pressure, according to the study.
scitechdaily.com
Turning Cancer Cells Into Normal Cells
A mechanism is discovered that explains how cancer cells transform into normal, harmless ones. A recent study explains how changing the chemical modifications, or so-called epigenetics, of a specific type of leukemia cell’s genetic material, the messenger RNA, leads to the transformation of highly proliferative leukemia cells into normal cells that no longer multiply.
PsyPost
Neuroimaging study indicates bariatric surgery can reverse the accelerated brain aging caused by obesity
New research provides evidence that bariatric surgery for obesity is associated with significant improvements in brain age. The new findings appear in the journal NeuroImage. “It is important to improve our understanding of how obesity-linked cardiometabolic alterations relate to brain and cognitive health, which may in turn improve the overall health prospects of our aging society,” said study author Andréanne Michaud, an assistant professor at the School of Nutrition at Laval University.
nypressnews.com
The 10 ‘most prevalent’ cancer symptoms – seen in up to 84% of people diagnosed
Cancer statistics reflected a sorry state of affairs before the pandemic hit. Now cancer delays are expected to cost thousands of lives in the UK. Despite the gloomy picture, symptom detection is still the best weapon in the fight against cancer. Here, there are some encouraging signs. The researchers found...
MedicalXpress
Statins provide protective immune benefits for females
Cholesterol tends to get a bad rap through its association with cardiovascular disease. But its role in the body is much more nuanced. When we have too much cholesterol, it can build up in the walls of our arteries and cause cardiovascular disease. But cholesterol molecules play a critical role in our cells' structure and signaling pathways, and—as scientists are beginning to understand—immune function.
nypressnews.com
Cancer: ‘Extremely worrying’ people don’t know the common symptoms of leukaemia – signs
Meanwhile, chief executive of Leukaemia Care, Zack Pemberton-Whiteley added: “With over 10,000 people being diagnosed every year with leukaemia, this shows just how important it is to continue to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms and how much work needs to be done. “It’s crucial that if you...
Nature.com
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
Understanding End-Stage Alcoholic Liver Disease
My father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016. Since then, I’ve been researching and writing educational articles about preventing ALD. As a former nurse, I’d like to fill a gap in this education as it barely exists in the general population. Preventing ALD is about being honest about alcohol consumption and catching the early signs which are obscure and confusing.
thefreshtoast.com
Study: Oral CBD Prevents Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy
While the neuroprotective benefits of CBD have been studied in the past, not much had been covered regarding its potential in the prevention or treatment of peripheral neuropathy until now. A new study published in the official journal of the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer has shown that...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Most Antioxidant Vitamin?
Vitamins C and E are the most important antioxidants. The B complex group forms an important antioxidant vitamin group. Antioxidants are either natural or man-made substances, which protect the body from the effects of free radicals. Free radicles are molecules that are produced during the breakdown of food and cells or when exposed to smoking or radiation.
neurology.org
Thyroid Disorders and Dementia Risk
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Dementia has been gaining attention in aging societies and is estimated to...
CNET
Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight
When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find New Way To Clear Toxic Waste From Brain
Could aid efforts to find treatments for Alzheimer’s dementia and other diseases. A new druggable pathway that potentially could be used to help prevent Alzheimer’s dementia has been discovered by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Amyloid beta accumulation in the brain is believed...
psychologytoday.com
COVID-19 and Changes in the Brain
Long-term COVID-19 syndrome is real although the definition of it is still unclear. Cognitive problems after COVID-19 can persist for six to twelve months. Severe COVID, may be associated with long-term cognitive impairments. It has been over two and a half years since COVID-19 was first diagnosed in our country....
Channel 3000
Olokizumab Tops Placebo for RA Patients Receiving Methotrexate
THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Olokizumab is superior to placebo and noninferior to adalimumab in patients with rheumatoid arthritis receiving maintenance methotrexate, according to a study published in the Aug. 25 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Josef S. Smolen, M.D., from the Medical University...
