Upgrade your morning routine in style with the Mode wireless charging toothbrush. Incredibly, it has a wireless charging dock that lets you charge, dock, and store it on the wall instead of the counter. Keeping your bathroom counters clear, its sleek dock stays on the wall and out of the way. Moreover, the brush docks and undocks magnetically to hold it in place, and the dock includes a built-in night-light for a bit of brightness in the dark. Conveniently, the dock doesn’t block the plug, so you can remove the brush or rotate it to plug in a blow dryer or other bathroom accessory. The brush has an IPX7 waterproof rating, an aluminum handle, and a rubber upper. Furthermore, and the brush heads use soft tapered bristles for a gentle clean. Overall, this luxurious toothbrush lives on the wall, remaining a reach away while elevating your bathroom’s aesthetic.

ELECTRONICS ・ 16 DAYS AGO