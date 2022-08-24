Read full article on original website
Bike Night’s Gift To BisMan – Luke Weinberg
We are reaching the end of another season of Bike Night. This is our 9th Annual year Bike Night, our first Wednesday was way back on June 1st, and if you drove past Sickies Garage Burgers And Brew every week I'm sure you saw the huge crowds out in the parking lot - beautiful bikes, happy people enjoying each other's company. This is my third year co-hosting it, and I won't lie to you, some days it's a real grind - we are out there when it's sometimes close to 100 degrees, setting up the equipment around 4:00 p m, then breaking everything down after 9:00 pm can be quite taxing. There is one person and one person only who has been through our whole 9-year run, if you are a regular, then you know right away who I'm talking about. He shows up early, walks around making sure all of our sponsors are set up, wears his Bike Night t-shirt with pride, and has a smile that stretches all the way to Minot, and not ONCE in the 41 Bike Nights that I've done, have I ever seen his attitude waver. He does all of that for free, a labor of love. His name is Luke Weinberg, he's 33 years old, and he is an extremely special guy.
Flavor Fest food festival happening in Mandan
The event is free and includes fun for the entire family.
Food Trucks Converge For Free Midwest Flavor Fest In Mandan!
Bismarck/Mandan, let's all get fired for some fantastic food! Flasher, New Salem, Center, Almont, Saint Anthony, Cannonball...y'all come too! ADMISSION IS FREE. Mandan's first-ever food truck festival is a can't-miss gathering of goodness. I'll tell everybody that my favorite kind of food is food mixed with other food! So I'm...
KFYR-TV
High winds take a toll on sweet corn, prompt weekend event
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday’s rain provided some much-needed moisture for farmers, but it also caused a little damage. High winds knocked over large portions of the sweet corn patch at the Coleman Corn Maze just east of Bismarck. But it’s not all bad news. The sweet corn is...
ND Country Fest Announces Next Year’s 2023 Headliner
North Dakota Country Fest has made its big announcement for next year's headlining act for 2023. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
Something To Bark About: Bismarck Event Center’s New Show
According to a new press release from the Bismarck Event Center, a family favorite is returning to Bismarck, North Dakota. PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" is set to roll into Bismarck on January 28th and 29th, 2023. Hard to believe we are talking about shows coming up in...
Bismarck’s ‘Capital Acres’ – Plan Your Party NOW!
My feeling is you can never have enough awesome places to choose from here in BisMan to hold a special event, and a brand new venue is in the works. Whatever the occasion is, you want to have the perfect place to enhance the experience a million times over. Let's say you are looking for a spot that will easily hold at least 500 people in an environment that will make you feel instantly comfortable, and not just some plastic generic site. I said earlier that I believe we can never have too many places to choose from here in Bismarck/Mandan to hold a special event, for it provides options on what exactly you are looking for. I'm also all about brand new businesses coming, and we have one that will be unique and well worth the wait!
Bismarck Woman Gets Incredible Surprise From A Stranger
An anonymous post was made on the Bismarck Reporting News Facebook page; a woman shared a story that really touches the heart. We've all heard of the "Pay it Forward" trend, but was quite the gesture. The Story. The woman posted that she was checking out at the North Bismarck...
It’s Snack Time! A Unique Treat Stand Opened In Bismarck
If you haven't had the opportunity to try one of these treats yet, now is the time! A macaron stand called "The World of Macarons" just opened in the Kirkwood Mall. The Mall's Facebook page made this post on Thursday:. What's A Macaron?. According to cakedecorist.com, macarons originated in France....
Morton Mandan Public Library To Open On Monday
Before they open the doors they better get those books up on some shelves. Up on their brand new shelves! You can actually buy the old shelves this Saturday August 27 but more on that later. Let's discuss what's happening Monday August 29th! After nearly two years of construction, the Morton Mandan Public Library will be opening their doors.
Bismarck Hero – No Fanfare Wanted – Just Taking Care Of Business
There are many words that pop into my head when I hear the word "Hero" - one of the first things I think about is a person that stands tall in their actions, putting themself in harm's way to protect someone else. There are those that do whatever they can to help raise money or aid in the community by lending a hand and volunteering their time - that's a hero in my book. Unselfish and unafraid to get involved in tense situations. A couple of days ago here in Bismarck the "Ultimate Hero" made an appearance and then just as quickly disappeared. No fanfare, no waiting around to be recognized and thanked for what he did, he simply took care of business.
Bismarck man gets double hip replacement
So, Rohrich went to Sanford Orthopedics in Bismarck for a right hip replacement last year. He then came back for a new left hip in March.
BisMan Would Love These Here
We don't even want to begin to try to count how many places there are to eat in Bismarck and Mandan. Much less factoring in all the surrounding communities. You can throw a stone in just about any direction and hit a great place to sit and "grab some grub" or just snare some "viddles" to go! But there is always room for one more "eatin' house."
Speculating On What Might Be Going Into Pier One Imports Bismarck
Pier One Imports was a pretty popular destination for shoppers in Bismarck for a long time. Like many brick-and-mortar stores, the COVID-19 pandemic further exasperated the trouble these types of stores were having. We are living in an online world these days and shopping is no different. Pier One Imports...
KFYR-TV
Fort Yates artists transform community with murals
FORT YATES, N.D. (KFYR) – A handful of buildings in Fort Yates recently got a new coat of paint. The city was selected by the Denver-based group Babe Walls for a mural project. Artists from Denver helped local artists transform these buildings into works of art. They hope their...
wdayradionow.com
Woman unharmed following lightning strike while inside vehicle
(Bismarck, ND) -- A local woman is lucky to be alive after the car she was in was literally struck by lightning last week in Bismarck. Authorities say Rachel Sem had been driving home from work in late Tuesday afternoon when she saw a bright flash and both heard and felt a loud noise that prompted her to stop her car. Just then, she caught a whiff of burning fabric and noticed the car's headliner was charred. Officials later determined the vehicle, which was totaled, had indeed been zapped.
NHL’s Stunning Stanley Cup Is Coming To This North Dakota Rink
It's considered the most magnificent trophy in all of sports. The Lord Stanley's Cup is coming to Mandan, North Dakota on Monday, September 12th at Mandan's beautiful Starion Rink. This is being made possible by the Mandan Hockey Club and is courtesy of former Mandan Hockey Club member Casey Bond....
Historic Bisman Wedding Venue Just Got A New Look
It looks like The Post event venue is up and running again. --They had previously closed the facility for renovations. According to the venue's Facebook page, the remodel was quite extensive. The Remodel. The Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation began the remodel all the way back in 2020. After that, Kaufman...
Bike Night 2022 Week 12 – Big-Time Fun Under The Rainbow
The weeks are sailing by quick - just two more Bike Night's left in the season. A muggy start to a busy night was capped off by a little rain, huge clouds, and a rainbow at the end of the night. Whether you have made it to every one of our Bike Nights this year or not, the only thing that matters is that you are there August 31st - For that is the grand finale - THE night that Dvorak's Grand Prize will be given away in a drawing - The gorgeous CF MOTO Motorcycle could be yours! But you have to be there! We had some first-timers from West Virginia that saw all the fun in the parking lot, so they came over and were they ever glad they did - great dinner and wonderful service inside Sickies, they ventured outside and experienced the Bike Night tradition - beautiful bikes, awesome people, and prizes to win - Make sure you join us next Wednesday!
Bismarck Man’s Simple Goal – To Win A Trophy – Of Any Kind
There are so many of us that take things for granted, and believe me I'm bigtime guilty in this department. I came across yet another genuine, compelling, honest post on the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook page, and this is one of the reasons why I love this group, because it can compel others in BisMan to open up and reach out. For the most part, those that wish to respond to posts are positive, let me just share this with you and see if you feel the same way I do:
