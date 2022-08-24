ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bently
3d ago

She doesn't look that good in person. She's getting old and going to look like her black mom.So were is Meghans black family why doesn't she talk about them and why haven't they meet Harry and kids.She wants to be white not mixed. Sounds like she's racist against her black family.

Gina Mercer
3d ago

Breathtaking? Look at those fly aways. Hahaha. Her inner self makes her the farthest thing from breathtaking.

SunBeam
2d ago

She has nothing to offer anywhere.,only reason she is still in the news is because of Harry

Related
The List

Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo

Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Prince Harry
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Sweetly Calls Prince Harry ‘My Love’ After He Crashes Her First Podcast: Listen

Meghan Markle is joining the podcast world, with her new program Archetypes’. The Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of the Spotify partnership on Aug. 23, 2022, which featured an in-depth conversation with tennis pro and investor Serena Williams. Royal fans were in for an extra treat when Prince Harry dropped in on the recording session to say, “Hi.”
marthastewart.com

We Finally Know Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Moved Out of Kensington Palace

It's been a busy summer for both Prince William and Kate Middleton. Not only have they been planning their move out of Kensington Palace, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been looking into new schools for their three little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. In fact, the process of finding the best schools for their children is actually the reason behind their move altogether, E News! reports.
tatler.com

Harry and Meghan have a new royal neighbour in California

She might not hold the official title of ‘princess’ or be part of the order of succession, but there’s no denying that Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has royal blood. The first-born daughter of Prince Albert II of Monaco, her mother, Tamara Rotolo, had a brief fling with the then playboy prince in the 1990s. Her name even nods to her famous grandmother, Hollywood actress turned princess, Grace Kelly, and in recent years she has become reconciled with her Monégasque relatives.
Elle

Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
The List

Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging

It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
The List

Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever

Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
