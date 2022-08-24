ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Meaning Behind the Blondie Hit, “Heart of Glass”

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38h7PX_0hTRVAx700

“Heart of Glass” marked the moment Blondie, co-founded by Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, transcended from the underbelly of New York’s punk scene to the gilded glamour of the Top 40. It went on to be the group’s first No. 1 hit in both the U.S. and U.K., cementing their spot atop the crest of new wave artists.

The track was released as the third single from their 1978 album, Parallel Lines, and remains one of the outfit’s signature songs—despite any naysay from the punk stalwarts. It was as “disco” as it ever had been. What started out as a “novelty item” on the album that brought a whole new legion of fans to Blondie.

“When we did Heart Of Glass it wasn’t too cool in our social set to play disco. But we did it because we wanted to be uncool. It was based around a Roland Rhythm Machine and the backing took over 10 hours to get down,” Harry once said.

Despite being a controversial move, the song did the trick in securing Blondie a spot in the annals of pop history. But what was the song originally written about? Let’s take a look at the meaning behind the lyrics of “Heart of Glass” below.

Origins

Harry and guitarist Chris Stein wrote an early version of “Once I Had a Love” a few years prior to “Heart of Glass” being released. The earlier demo saw a slower, funkier sound with a basic disco beat. The danceability was undeniable, leading the band to dub it “The Disco Song.” You can listen to a snippet of the demo below.

In an interview with EW, Harry revealed that “Heart of Glass” was pretty solid from the beginning. “Once we had the track nailed down, it stayed that way since 1975—that’s when we first started working on it,” she said. The frontwoman also revealed that the song almost didn’t make it off the ground thanks to some of the lyrical content, saying, “People got upset because I sang ‘ass.’ Maybe because it’s a three-letter word and not a four-letter word? I think we got banned in a few places because of that. We were very raw and minimalist then.”

In a separate interview, Harry recalled the writing process saying, “We were living in a loft in New York’s then-notorious Bowery area, rehearsing at night in rooms so cold we had to wear gloves. ‘Heart of Glass’ was one of the first songs Blondie wrote, but it was years before we recorded it properly. We’d tried it as a ballad, as reggae, but it never quite worked. We just called it ‘The Disco Song.'”

Behind The Lyrics

According to Harry, the song isn’t about anyone in particular. Instead, it’s more a general, “plaintive moan” about love.

The title line was born from the band needing to find a way around repeating the line soon turned out, it was a pain in the ass. They replaced “ass” with “glass” and the hook was secured.

Once I had a love and it was a gas

Soon turned out had a heart of glass

Seemed like the real thing, only to find

Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind

Elsewhere Harry sings about the turning point when a relationship goes from “divine” to sour.

Once I had a love and it was divine

Soon found out I was losing my mind

It seemed like the real thing, but I was so blind

Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind

The simple refraining lyrics were meant to nod to the floor-filling anthems of Donna Summer. It was a brave move to traverse the punk picket line, but the gamble paid off tenfold.

“I thought the song was an obvious hit if the arrangement was right,” producer Mark Chapman said. “We spent the first day of rehearsal rearranging it and I decided that it should have a bit of a Donna Summer vibe, which pleased Debbie. She loved Donna Summer.”

Miley Cyrus Version

The song got a bit of a rebirth in 2020 thanks to a cover rendition from Miley Cyrus.

During her set at the iHeart Radio Festival, Cyrus appeared on stage with a blonde mullet à la Harry and a black catsuit to perform a rockier version of the song.

Trading in Harry’s soft, lilting delivery in the original “Heart of Glass,” Cyrus belted out each line with characteristic fierceness. The behemoth vehicle that is Tik Tok then picked up the cover and soon it was amassing Youtube views in the millions. It currently rests at 115 million.

It was a charming ode to not only the era but to Blondie’s integral influence on music today.

Photo by Bob Greun / Shore Fire Media

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo

Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Madonna’s Daughter Lordes Leon Makes Music Debut with “Lock and Key”

Madonna’s daughter Lola Leon has made her musical debut as Lolahol with her first single, “Lock&Key.”. The airy dance track is layered around club-pulsing beats and velvet vocals as the accompanying video, directed by collaborator Eartheater (Trinity Vigorsky) and shot and edited by Moshpit, follows the singer moving through New York City, with scenes cutting to the Machpelah Cemetery in Queens, New York and closing with Leon on the beach.
BEAUTY & FASHION
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s

The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
THEATER & DANCE
thebrag.com

Dee Snider shares what made him stop hating Fleetwood Mac

Twisted Sister and Fleetwood Mac were undoubtedly two of the most popular bands around in the 70s and 80s. However, Dee Snider has said that he initially hated Fleetwood Mac. The revelation came about during a Twitter exchange where Snider questioned the importance of liking a person in comparison to like the art – or product – they produce, and referenced Elon Musk as an example.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Chris Stein
Person
Debbie Harry
Person
Donna Summer
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists

Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
MUSIC
Upworthy

Lady Gaga shut down a reporter after he asked a sexist question: 'I am just a rock star'

Few celebrities are as outspoken and intelligent as Lady Gaga, who has become one of today's boldest cultural icons. Gaga has always been a loud, provocative pop star who didn't mind singing about sex in her songs. Not that writing about sex in music is anything new, but Gaga's music videos and lyrics somehow offended certain people and made them ask odd questions. A male journalist felt particularly compelled to inquire about the lyrics the singer-songwriter and makeup tycoon was using in her songs. During a 2009 interview, the journalist asked if she is "scared" that having "sexual references" in her songs could "undermine the music," reports Refinery29.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Loft#Anthems#Bowery#Parallel Lines
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s podcast is navel-gazing, bumper-sticker feminism – I expected more

It’s “unfiltered”. It’s “groundbreaking”. It’s… the most self-congratulatory 57 minutes of audio you’ll hear all year. If you’ve missed the online brouhaha surrounding the first episode of Meghan Markle’s long-awaited podcast, Archetypes, buckle up.Featuring an interview with Serena Williams – who the duchess introduces as her “dear, dear friend”, naturally – the episode examines motherhood, Williams’s decision to retire from tennis, and, as its title suggests, the “misconception of ambition”. That’s all very well and good. And yes, some of the quotes from Williams – particularly those regarding sexism in sport – are of value. But they are somewhat diminished...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Mick Jagger pays fresh tribute to Charlie Watts on first anniversary of his death

Mick Jagger has paid fresh tribute to his late bandmate Charlie Watts on the first anniversary of his death. Watts died at the age of 80 on August 24, 2021, prompting a huge outpouring of tributes from the music world and beyond. The Rolling Stones have since returned to the stage, with Steve Jordan stepping in as the band’s new touring drummer.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy