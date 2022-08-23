Read full article on original website
Deadly ATV crash in southern Indiana
Knox County (FOX59) – A 64-year-old Knox County man is dead after an early morning ATV crash. Indiana State Police said Charles Hunt of Edwardsport was driving his ATV around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road when he went off the roadway, into a ditch and was ejected from the […]
3 Family Members From Illinois Killed in Crash While Visiting Scotland
Three people who died following a car crash in Scotland have been identified as visitors traveling abroad from Illinois. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother, Jared Bastion, 45, and their 75-year-old mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, were in a car that collided with a truck Aug. 10 while traveling in the Scottish Highlands, Scotland police said in a statement Saturday.
Police: Alcohol and Speed Likely Factors in Crash that Killed 3 Indiana State Students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.–Alcohol and speed likely played a role in the crash that killed three Indiana State University students. On Tuesday, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said one of the students who survived the wreck told them they were drinking at a party in Bloomington before heading back to campus in Terre Haute early Sunday morning.
Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour
Hundreds of students and others gathered Sunday evening outside the university’s football stadium for a vigil in honor of the crash victims.
Meet local men who saved 2 ISU students after crash
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck […]
Illinois man dies after zero turn lawn mower rolls over and pins him underneath
CHRISMAN, Ill. — A 24-year-old man from Illinois is dead after his John Deere zero turn mower rolled over and came to a rest on top of him not far over the Indiana/Illinois line in rural Chrisman. According to the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, sheriff’s deputies and Chrisman firefighters were called out to a Chrisman […]
Crash report: What happened in ISU student deadly crash
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We’re learning more about what happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 21 in the deadly crash that killed three ISU students and seriously injured two others. The crash happened at approximately 1:34 a.m. on State Road 46 near Main Street in Riley on Sunday. According to the responding […]
Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
Person killed in shooting on Near Eastside
A person was shot to death early Wednesday in the city's Near Eastside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Passenger in vintage Ford car dies after crash with John Deere tractor in Hendricks County
PITTSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies say a Pittsboro woman was killed after crash Wednesday night in Hendricks County. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersections of County Road 500 East and County Road 800 North. That’s northwest of Brownsburg and northeast of Pittsboro.
Police release identity of the motorcyclist killed in crash on Sagamore Parkway
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Motorcyclist was killed in a collision Tuesday evening. Officials have identified 22-year-old Robert Glenn from West Lafayette as the victim. Just before 5:30 Tuesday evening, West Lafayette Police Department received a 911 call concerning a motorcycle-car collision. The accident happened on Sagamore Parkway,...
Kokomo woman charged after police say she left 4 children at home to go shopping in Indianapolis
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman left four children under age 9 home alone while she left to go shopping in Indianapolis, according to an incident report by Kokomo police. The report states the children ranged in ages from 1, 4, 5, to 8 years old. Police were called to a trailer on N. Apperson […]
Four teens, two just 15 years old, shot outside Carl Schurz High School on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four teenagers -- two of them only 15 years old -- were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon near Carl Schurz High School in the Old Irving Park neighborhood. The shooting took place on the patio of the La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop across the street from the school at Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street. It did not occur inside the school.Police said at 2:47 p.m., four teenage boys were on the patio of the ice cream shop when a black sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside shot them all.The vehicle then sped off east on Addison...
2 charged in Sunday’s fatal crash in Oak Lawn
A Harvey man and a Chicago woman have been charged in Sunday’s four-vehicle fatal crash at 110th Street and Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn. Steven Bradford, 39, of Harvey, and Joann McNary, 32, of Chicago, were each charged with one count of aggravated DUI involving death, and one count of reckless homicide.
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Still, 45, of Sullivan, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Bond was set at $25,000. Jariles Lucius, 50, of Huntingburg, was arrested on a count of driving while suspended. Bond was set at $2,000. Bond was posted.
Indiana correctional officer busted for smuggling meth into jail
RENSSELAER, Ind. — A Jasper County correctional officer has gone from being outside the jail bars to being behind them after it was discovered that he was smuggling meth to an inmate while on duty. Shaun Zavoral, 29, of Wheatfield was taken into custody and incarcerated in the Porter County Jail on charges of dealing […]
