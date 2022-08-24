OMAHA, Neb.-Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Adante Mower, 38, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced on August 19, 2022, in federal court in Lincoln. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Mower to 240 months in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. After serving his sentence, Mower will be placed on supervised release for 3 years. There is no parole in the federal system.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO