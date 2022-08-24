Read full article on original website
NE McDonald’s, RMHC in Omaha join to raise funds with Husker flags
Local McDonald’s across Nebraska join the Huskers to host Big Red Friday - a one day fundraiser across the state in support of Nebraska's only Ronald McDonald House. Big Red Friday is an annual event that occurs on the Friday before the first Huskers’ football game of the season.
Wetland water conditions poor across much of Nebraska
Wetland water conditions across the state are poor, with most wetlands in the Rainwater Basin dry, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunters should be prepared to scout ahead of teal season. Some pumping is planned ahead of the teal opener at select wetlands in Adams, Clay, Fillmore,...
Explore NE history with park trails including Ash Hollow near Lewellen
Nebraska’s state parks hold a wealth of history that can be discovered by walking a few of the trails tied to the past. Here are our top suggestions for parks to visit when you’re ready for a good stroll that allows you to explore — and experience — Nebraska history.
Man who held fake shooting drill at Nebraska charity charged
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man hired last spring to carry out what appeared to be an active shooting at an Omaha charity — complete with actors smeared with fake blood — has been criminally charged with terrorism counts. John Channels, of Omaha, was arrested and charged...
Man arrested in Iowa standoff charged with Omaha killings
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who was arrested last week after barricading himself inside an Iowa church has been charged in an arrest warrant with killing his grandmother and great grandmother in Omaha. Gage Walter, 27, of Omaha, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in...
Ricketts declares Aug. 28 – Sept. 3 NE Drug Overdose Awareness Week
Lincoln – At a ceremony at the Nebraska State Capitol on August 8, 2022, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts declared August 28-September 3, 2022, Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week, (NDOAW). Provisional data from CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics indicate there were an estimated 107,622 drug overdose deaths in the...
Tyson Foods, Habitat for Humanity Omaha mark one-year partnership
A yearlong partnership between Habitat for Humanity Omaha and Tyson Foods has helped 30 Tyson employees purchase a home. Tyson Foods recognized that some of their employees needed help buying a home. They reached out to a dozen Habitat for Humanity chapters before contacting the Omaha organization, which agreed to partner with them.
Group condemns distribution of antisemitic literature near Neb. synagogue
OMAHA – A national civil rights group on Tuesday condemned the recent distribution of antisemitic literature in a west Omaha neighborhood near a Jewish synagogue. A spokesman with the Council on American-Islamic Relations said that it’s a favorite tactic of white supremacist groups to fill bags or envelopes with rice or gravel so that they can be thrown, containing hateful statements, onto a home’s driveway or porch.
Lincoln man sentenced to 20 years for selling cocaine, fentanyl
OMAHA, Neb.-Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Adante Mower, 38, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced on August 19, 2022, in federal court in Lincoln. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Mower to 240 months in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. After serving his sentence, Mower will be placed on supervised release for 3 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
Bids for signed Warren Buffett portrait already top $30,000
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett is auctioning off a high-tech signed portrait of himself to raise money for one of his favorite charities, and the bidding has already topped $30,000. The portrait of Buffett created by Motiva Art features a grid of letters over the picture that...
Nonprofit launches process to award millions to expand affordable housing
Have an idea that expands affordable housing options in Omaha?. Front Porch Investments, in partnership with the City of Omaha, is seeking real estate developers and other applicants interested in a chunk of $40 million that’s been earmarked for affordable housing projects. Proposals for the initial round of funding...
