Lincoln, NE

Panhandle Post

Wetland water conditions poor across much of Nebraska

Wetland water conditions across the state are poor, with most wetlands in the Rainwater Basin dry, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunters should be prepared to scout ahead of teal season. Some pumping is planned ahead of the teal opener at select wetlands in Adams, Clay, Fillmore,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Man arrested in Iowa standoff charged with Omaha killings

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who was arrested last week after barricading himself inside an Iowa church has been charged in an arrest warrant with killing his grandmother and great grandmother in Omaha. Gage Walter, 27, of Omaha, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Tyson Foods, Habitat for Humanity Omaha mark one-year partnership

A yearlong partnership between Habitat for Humanity Omaha and Tyson Foods has helped 30 Tyson employees purchase a home. Tyson Foods recognized that some of their employees needed help buying a home. They reached out to a dozen Habitat for Humanity chapters before contacting the Omaha organization, which agreed to partner with them.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Group condemns distribution of antisemitic literature near Neb. synagogue

OMAHA – A national civil rights group on Tuesday condemned the recent distribution of antisemitic literature in a west Omaha neighborhood near a Jewish synagogue. A spokesman with the Council on American-Islamic Relations said that it’s a favorite tactic of white supremacist groups to fill bags or envelopes with rice or gravel so that they can be thrown, containing hateful statements, onto a home’s driveway or porch.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Lincoln man sentenced to 20 years for selling cocaine, fentanyl

OMAHA, Neb.-Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Adante Mower, 38, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced on August 19, 2022, in federal court in Lincoln. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Mower to 240 months in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. After serving his sentence, Mower will be placed on supervised release for 3 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

