Man fatally stabbed by 5 men in Westlake District
A man was fatally stabbed by five different suspects early Saturday morning in the Westlake District. The Los Angeles Police Department received the 911 call just after 1 a.m., reporting a stabbing attack on the 742 block of Westlake Avenue, south of Wilshire Boulevard and MacArthur Park.When LAPD officers arrived to the scene of the stabbing, they found the victim lying in an alley with multiple stab wounds, according to City News Service. Witnesses told LAPD they saw at least five men stab the victim and ran away after. The victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. It's unclear what was the motive behind the attack and authorities are not sure whether this was a gang-related homicide.
LAPD was chasing suspect at time of crash that killed 2 innocent victims, police report says
Family members claim Los Angeles police officers were chasing a driver involved in a crash that killed two innocent victims.
Caught on Video: Armed robbery suspects shot at by LAPD
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department released security video of two masked men robbing a clothing store, along with body-worn camera footage from officers who fired on the pair as they came out of the store. The incident, which CBSLA reported on at the time, took place on June 14, at around 6:50 p.m. in the area of Melrose and Fairfax Avenues. "It was a very traumatizing experience," said Dawn Rad, owner of Pop Up LA, the store next door to where the robbery occurred.Video from inside the store that was robbed shows the two suspects attacking a man behind the...
Security guard shot, killed near downtown L.A. movie set
A man who was working as a security guard was fatally shot near a downtown Los Angeles movie set Thursday night. The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Bay Street, near Alameda Street, around 11 p.m. when, according to detectives, a man in his 30s was shot in an alley. An off-duty Los Angeles […]
msn.com
L.A. County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, crashing patrol vehicle
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk and crashing his patrol vehicle Friday night in the Santa Clarita area, the department said in a statement Saturday afternoon. Deputy Carlos Lopez went missing for nearly an hour following the crash at Pico Canyon Road and...
3rd suspected ‘follow away robber’ arrested while in court on different case: Police
A Compton man was arrested in connection with a so-called “follow away robbery” while he was in court for another case on Friday, police said. Deantone Guillory, a 24-year-old man from Compton, had been released on bail for four different cases before he was taken into custody Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in […]
Victim Wounded in Koreatown Shooting
Koreatown, Los Angeles, CA: A victim of a gunshot wound was located in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles early Friday morning, Aug. 26. Los Angeles Police… Read more "Victim Wounded in Koreatown Shooting"
3 suspects target jewelry store at West Covina mall in latest smash-and-grab, police say
Investigators tell Eyewitness News three suspects seen wearing hoods and ski masks robbed the jewelry store using hammers.
Street takeover crackdown by LAPD results in 40 arrests, dozens of cars impounded
A two-day Los Angeles Police Department operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers resulted in dozens of cars being impounded and multiple arrests.
Abducted 2-year-old rescued in San Bernardino after mother is brutally attacked
A 2-year-old girl that was abducted from her mother’s home was rescued by the San Bernardino Police Department Saturday morning. The girl was recovered after police served a search warrant at an undisclosed location. Police say the girl was taken by her biological father after he brutally assaulted his ex, the girl’s mother. San Bernardino […]
Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana
A woman was stabbed to death in Santa Ana in what appeared to be a domestic dispute, authorities said.
Man shot after grabbing suspect’s gun in Hollywood attempted robbery
A man was shot during an attempted robbery in Hollywood early Thursday after grabbing the gun of one of the suspects, officials said. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Wilcox and Selma avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Two assailants walked up to the victim and demanded money. […]
L.A. County deputy briefly missing after crash in Stevenson Ranch
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was reported missing briefly Friday night after their vehicle was found in Stevenson Ranch, but they were nowhere to be found. The deputy’s patrol vehicle, an SUV, crashed around 9:30 p.m. near Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive, the department said, but shortly after 10 p.m., the […]
CHP busts $9 million cargo theft ring; 5 suspects arrested in Los Angeles County
VALLEJO -- Investigators with the California Highway Patrol have broken up a large-scale cargo theft ring and arrested five people believed responsible for more than $9 million in stolen electronics, the agency said Friday.The arrests earlier this month follow a two-year investigation by the CHP Golden Gate Division's cargo theft team, with assistance from CHP investigators from Southern California, according to the CHP. On August 4, CHP investigators, Los Angeles police, LAX police, and sheriff's deputies conducted a joint operation at various locations in the county, serving multiple search and arrest warrants. Five suspects were arrested and over $1 million in stolen cargo was recovered as well as $250,000 in cash, the CHP said.The electronics and electronic components recovered included products from Google, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Apple, and various other companies.The CHP said the investigation was ongoing and the identities of those arrested were being withheld so as not to compromise the ongoing investigation.
Gunman opens fire on mother of 3 on L.A. freeway; possible road rage case
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A mother of three is shaken up after multiple shots were fired at her vehicle on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening. “Laquisha,” who did not want her identity revealed due to safety concerns, said the bullet holes in her car are a constant reminder of her violent […]
Homeless woman arrested after she was found showering in Torrance home
A homeless woman was arrested after she found taking a shower in the bathroom of a Torrance home Thursday.A resident in the 22000 block of Ladeene Avenue called police to report an intruder, according to Torrance police. The intruder was a woman, and the resident said she was taking a shower in their bathroom.The woman may have gotten into the home through an unlocked door, the resident told police.When officers arrived, Torrance police say they immediately recognized her as a transient who has been in trouble with the law before. She was taken into custody without incident, and Torrance police...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death near Huntington Park
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was shot to death in an unincorporated area bordering Huntington Park Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 5900 block of Holmes Avenue, one block west of Wilmington Avenue and the Huntington Park city limits, on reports of the shooting and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
3 suspected of catalytic converter thefts arrested after pursuit
Three people were arrested Thursday after a law enforcement pursuit in North County, authorities said.
foxla.com
LAPD losing personnel at alarming rates, unable to quickly hire new officers
LOS ANGELES - Many kids used to dream of growing up and being a hero... a police officer. But lately, fewer are choosing the badge. The Los Angeles Police Department is losing more officers than the department can recruit. "In the last 3 years this organization has lost more than...
Drunk Driver Gets 30 to Life for Deadly Anaheim Crash
A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison Friday for a drunken driving crash that killed two men in Anaheim two years ago.
