Read full article on original website
Related
Judge Finally Gives Trump Lawyers Permission to Appear in Mar-a-Lago Warrant Dispute After Days of Failed Attempts
A federal judge in Florida has approved the appearances of two out-of-state Donald Trump attorneys in a court skirmish connected to a search warrant executed on Aug. 8 at the ex-president’s palatial Mar-a-Lago club and residence. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Trump appointee to the Southern District...
Federal Judge Rejects Wisconsin Governor’s Request for $106,000 in Attorneys’ Fees in ‘Kraken’ Case
The federal judge who presided over the Wisconsin “Kraken” case has rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) request for more than $100,000 in attorney fees, finding that she lacked jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper said that even if she did have jurisdiction, she wouldn’t have awarded fees...
Uber Eats Driver Says He Was Handcuffed by Cops While Delivering to School
"I'm never taking an order to deliver to a school," said Jonathan Reisig, who alleged he was detained by eight police officers.
Donald Trump Added The Patent Office To List Of Government Agencies He's Fighting: Not Just The FBI And White House
Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to legal troubles with past history of battles and current ones with the FBI and the White House. Trump’s SPAC deal to bring Trump Media & Technology Group with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC has also faced challenges and could now have a major one around the name of its key product.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
decrypt.co
Republican Representative Boebert Failed to Disclose Eight Crypto Trades in 2021
New reports indicate that U.S. Representative Lauren Boebart failed to disclose crypto trades made on Robinhood, violating the STOCK Act. Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert failed to file her “periodic transactions report” on time for investments made in 2021, as per her financial statement filed last week. The...
FBI Arrests Members of Right-Wing Militia ‘B Squad’ Who Allegedly Faced Off Against Police in Violent Capitol Tunnel Confrontation on Jan. 6
Members of a so-called “B Squad” subgroup of a right-wing militia showed up at the U.S. Capitol ready for violence on Jan. 6 before facing off against police and ultimately breaching the building, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Department of Justice on Wednesday. In a...
Carscoops
Toyota Recognizes California’s Authority To Set Vehicle Emission Standards
Toyota will now recognize California’s authority to set its own vehicle emission standards. In making the move, Toyota will be eligible for government fleet purchases by the state of California. The automaker confirmed its decision in a letter sent to California governor Gavin Newsom and Air Resources Board chair Liane Randolph, noting that it is “committed to emission reductions and vehicle introductions consistent with CARB’s programs.”
Biden Admin Scores First Legal Win for Abortion Rights Since Roe Fell
A judge in Idaho has ruled that the state cannot prosecute anyone who performs an abortion in an emergency medical situation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It steals our dignity': Houston residents have turned to the federal government to clean up trash dumped in their neighborhood
Huey German-Wilson has spent six years trying to get rid of piles of tires, mattresses, and other debris that have marred the streets of her Houston neighborhood.
CNBC
Texas accuses 10 financial companies, including BlackRock, of 'boycotting' energy companies and orders state pension funds to divest from holdings
Texas comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that ten energy companies, including investing titan BlackRock, and 350 investment funds "boycott" fossil fuel companies in the state. As a result, some Texas government funds will have to divest. Hegar claimed that these financial institutions are using ESG initiatives as a proxy for political...
What to know about California's November ballot propositions
California's November election will feature seven statewide ballot measures.
SFGate
California lawmakers renew call for 'drought profiteering' probe
California lawmakers are ratcheting up calls for "urgent action" by the U.S. Justice Department to investigate potential water crimes as the state battles "dire" supply shortages and drought. The bipartisan group told U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland that, along with ongoing concern about possible "drought profiteering" and water theft, worry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DOJ affidavit reveals a “significant number of civilian witnesses” flipped on Trump: ex-prosecutor
The newly unsealed Department of Justice affidavit shows investigators relied on evidence from multiple sources to justify their search of Mar-A-Lago. MSNBC's Joyce Vance said the heavily redacted document, which the FBI used to obtain their search warrant for Donald Trump's private resort, revealed their concerns that witnesses could face threats as part of an effort to obstruct their investigation of classified documents improperly removed from the White House.
Attorney General says the states have a constitutional right to protect themselves at the border against an "invasion."
Does the crisis at the border affect Missouri? The A.G. of Arizona says it affects the whole country & the fentanyl crossing the border is alarming. Illegal immigrants trying to cross the border.Pink Politic/Twitter.
bloomberglaw.com
Using FOIA to Compel Federal Agencies to Prove Claims
Since December 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that Americans receive one or more doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. The agency’s director, Rochelle Walensky, promotes these vaccines at every available opportunity, always claiming that these products are, of course, “safe and effective.”. To encourage...
creators.com
On Government Invasions of Private Property
The execution of a search warrant on the home of former President Donald Trump has brought to mind a dark and dangerous side of law enforcement. The idea of government agents rummaging through the private possessions on the private property of anyone against that person's will brings back the specter of British soldiers knocking down doors in colonial America.
Comments / 0