One year anniversary celebrated at senior living community

Mayor of Paso Robles and Paso Robles Senior Center coordinator attend ceremony

– Last year The Oaks at Paso Robles opened during the COVID-19 pandemic without an official grand opening celebration. A year later, they hosted an opening event with an honorary ribbon-cutting which took place a week ago.

The senior living community is owned by La Jolla-based Westmont Living, which has three communities on California’s Central Coast; The Oaks in Paso Robles, The Oaks at Nipomo, and Mariposa at Ellwood Shores in Goleta. Westmont Living currently operates 17 total communities in California and Oregon.

The Oaks at Paso Robles is located at 526 South River Road, in Paso Robles. Call (805) 550-3593, or visit www.oaksatpasorobles.com for more information.