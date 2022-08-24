ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

One year anniversary celebrated at senior living community

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bqMwM_0hTRGUpG00

Mayor of Paso Robles and Paso Robles Senior Center coordinator attend ceremony

– Last year The Oaks at Paso Robles opened during the COVID-19 pandemic without an official grand opening celebration. A year later, they hosted an opening event with an honorary ribbon-cutting which took place a week ago.

The senior living community is owned by La Jolla-based Westmont Living, which has three communities on California’s Central Coast; The Oaks in Paso Robles, The Oaks at Nipomo, and Mariposa at Ellwood Shores in Goleta. Westmont Living currently operates 17 total communities in California and Oregon.

The Oaks at Paso Robles is located at 526 South River Road, in Paso Robles. Call (805) 550-3593, or visit www.oaksatpasorobles.com for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
viatravelers.com

13 Fun & Best Things To Do In Cambria, California

Placed directly off of the coastline of California, just a few hours north of San Francisco, California, Cambria, California, on California’s Central coast, is home to a great seaside escape at Moonstone Beach, marine wildlife, and historical landmarks. Cambria is a wonderful place to visit any time of year.
CAMBRIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Mariposa, CA
City
Goleta, CA
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
City
Westmont, CA
City
La Jolla, CA
City
Nipomo, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles appoints new airport manager

Former manager Roger Oxborrow retiring after 37 years. – The City of Paso Robles has appointed Mark Scandalis to the post of airport manager, upon the retirement of Roger Oxborrow after decades of service to the city. Roger Oxborrow was honored at the June 21 city council meeting for his...
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

Pono Pacific Kitchen is Grover Beach's answer to elevated Hawaiian cuisine

Hawaii-happy partners Preston Tripp and Ashlee Alewine felt compelled to bring an edible piece of the tropical Pacific Rim to San Luis Obispo County. An award-winning chef, Tripp conceptualized and whipped up dishes for restaurants from California to Oahu, Hawaii. Alewine's Central Coast roots brought the couple back to the Five Cities—the place where they first met and now run Pono Pacific Kitchen in Grover Beach.
GROVER BEACH, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Aug. 15-23

Lupe Vargas, age 69, a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Aug. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Bette Lee Van Artsdalen, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug.18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. William Lyle Dennis, age 76, of Paso...
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South River#Paso Robles Senior Center#Westmont Living
Paso Robles Daily News

Arté de Tiza returns to downtown Paso Robles Sept. 17

– On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Paso Robles Downtown Park sidewalks will come alive with excited kids and boxes of colored chalk, creating Arte de Tiza (chalk art.) Local students will create art on the sidewalks surrounding the city park. The event, canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, is produced by the Paso Robles Art Association, the Paso Robles Main Street Association, and the Optimists Club, and raises funds to enhance and encourage art experiences for kids through established art programs.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Art & Wine Tour to feature works by artist Erin Hanson

– In celebration of Paso Robles’ iconic wine country landscapes, Erin Hanson is sponsoring an art and wine tour with five popular wineries in Paso Robles. The contemporary impressionist artist will display her paintings of wine country landscapes at each of the following wineries: Adelaida Vineyards, Allegretto Vineyard Resort, Calipaso Winery, Pelletiere Estate Vineyard, and Rava Wines.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 7 most expensive homes sold in Atascadero in the week of Aug. 14

A house in Atascadero that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the last two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $755,000. The average price per square foot was $463.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Karl Richard Hansen, 73

– Karl Richard Hansen, 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on July 11, 2022, after a prolonged struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Karl was born January 1949 in Glendale, Calif., to Rudolph C. and Helen E. Hansen, the second of four siblings. He grew up in College Greens Sacramento, where his parents channeled his precocious interest in electricity into classes with the local 4H club. After serving in Cam Ranh Bay Vietnam, Karl attended and graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering and metallurgy with a concentration in welding. Except for a brief time in Van Nuys, Calif., after college, he lived in San Luis Obispo County for the rest of his life.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy