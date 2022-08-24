ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Shot During Carjacking Attempt in Boyle Heights

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CNS)- A man was shot during an attempted carjacking early Wednesday in Boyle Heights.

Police were called at 12:45 a.m. to 1405 E. Third Street where Los Angeles Police Department officers learned the victim was driving home when a man walked up to his car, pointed a gun at him and attempted to take his car, an LAPD desk officer told City News Service.

The suspect shot at the victim twice before running away.

The victim was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.

Police said there was no suspect description.

