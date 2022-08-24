Syndication: LafayetteIN

Related
Gators 2022 Depth Chart Projection: Specialists
Analyzing the Florida Gators depth chart at each position heading into the 2022 season.
The Robinson-Davis Era Begins at Alabama State
The Robinson-Davis era begins in victory as Alabama State wins a rainy 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff.
Giants backup QB Taylor hurt against Jets in preseason game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted from the sideline Sunday after injuring his back in the annual preseason game against the rival New York Jets, but coach Brian Daboll didn’t think he was seriously hurt. “He just landed hard,” Daboll said of the injury late in the first quarter. “I talked to him at halftime.” The 33-year-old Taylor was hit by Jets rookie defensive lineman Micheal Clemons shortly after completing a 25-yard pass to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger. Clemons fell on top of Taylor as the two hit the artificial turf. The 12-year veteran was in obvious pain and he lay on the ground for a couple of minutes before jogging off the field. As soon as he reached the sideline, he went to his knees. Medical personnel examined him in the tent behind the bench and he was driven to the locker room.
