Syndication: LafayetteIN

WATCH: Stanford 2024 QB target Elijah Brown drops a major dime in win over Bishop Gorman
Stanford and schools across the country are vying for the services of elite signal caller Elijah Brown
Auburn QB T.J. Finley to start opener against Mercer
AUBURN, Ala (AP) — Quarterback T.J. Finley will start Auburn’s opener against Mercer, beating out two new transfers. Auburn announced in a Twitter post Sunday that Finley won the job. The one-time LSU starter had been battling former Oregon quarterback Robby Ashford and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada for the starting job. Finley started Auburn’s last three games after Bo Nix went down with a season-ending ankle injury. The Tigers lost all three to finish on a five-game slide but did take eventual national runner-up Alabama to overtime.
The Robinson-Davis Era Begins at Alabama State
The Robinson-Davis era begins in victory as Alabama State wins a rainy 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff.
Giants backup QB Taylor hurt against Jets in preseason game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted from the sideline Sunday after injuring his back in the annual preseason game against the rival New York Jets, but coach Brian Daboll didn’t think he was seriously hurt. “He just landed hard,” Daboll said of the injury late in the first quarter. “I talked to him at halftime.” The 33-year-old Taylor was hit by Jets rookie defensive lineman Micheal Clemons shortly after completing a 25-yard pass to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger. Clemons fell on top of Taylor as the two hit the artificial turf. The 12-year veteran was in obvious pain and he lay on the ground for a couple of minutes before jogging off the field. As soon as he reached the sideline, he went to his knees. Medical personnel examined him in the tent behind the bench and he was driven to the locker room.
