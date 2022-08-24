Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
East Tennessean
Broadway comes to ETSU’s Martin Center; four shows this spring
After the announcement of a Broadway season by the Martin Center on Aug. 20, theatre fans across Johnson City showed their excitement across social media platforms. The four shows being brought to Johnson City are “Annie,” Jan. 25-26; “Cats,” March 6-7; “Riverdance,” March 21; and “Chicago,” April 25-26.
Buffalo Mountain to host ‘Hike-a-Delic’ mushroom trip
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Parks and Recreation is set to lead a short hike on Buffalo Mountain for fans of funky fungi, fluorescence and all things “Hike-a-Delic.” According to a release from the City of Johnson City, the “Hike-a-Delic Experience” will begin at 7:45 p.m. at the Noggin Trailhead on Sept. 2. […]
The Tomahawk
Community rally for little Miss Ruby Payne
Ruby Payne, right, enjoys a visit from her great aunt Nancy Wills. Submitted photo. Correction: Please note the family’s correct Facebook page is MeganRFarley. Thank you. Demonstrating what a real community is made of, area residents are stepping up to the plate—quite literally—on behalf of a little girl and her family now facing hardship.
Lighting issues force venue change for DB-Crockett game Sept. 9
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to lighting issues at David Crockett High School’s football field, the Pioneers will play the Tribe in Kingsport. According to a release from Dobyns-Bennett High School, the Sept. 9 game was originally scheduled to be played in Jonesborough. However, the lighting issues have resulted in a venue change. The game […]
wjhl.com
Driving with Daytime by FriendshipCars.com: Visiting Big Stone Gap, The Hidden Gem of Southwest Virginia
Chris takes us for a visit to Big Stone Gap, Virginia for this edition of Driving with Daytime by FriendshipCars.com! We visit local restaurants, small businesses, outdoor theatres, and museums that all work together, to make Big Stone Gap a great destination to visit in Southwest Virginia! Thanks to Friendship Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge & Ram for the wonderful Jeep Wrangler for Driving with Daytime! A special Thank you to Kim Smith and The Heart of Appalachia group, and a BIG THANK YOU to all the folks in Big Stone Gap for all their hospitality!
New to Town: Sibley Farms
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although we’re entering fall, it’s still a great time to get out into the garden, and Sibley Farms is doing just that in Blountville. Sibley Farms is open for business. Plants have always been a passion for the owner, Wendy Sibley, but starting her own garden center was put on the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Get plugged into Kingsport
Being from Tennessee, the word “volunteer” or “Volunteer” is something we hear frequently, even more so during football season!. Anyone that knows me knows that I’m always seeking out the next adventure. One of the many things I love about Kingsport is the ample ways to volunteer and plug into our community!
themountaineagle.com
ONE SHOVELFUL AT A TIME
ONE SHOVELFUL AT A TIME is how many Letcher County families seem to be attacking the work they are faced with doing to get their properties somewhat back to normal after the catastrophic flooding of July 28. In this photo taken earlier this week, three generations of the Hall family of Camp Branch were out doing what they could to repair the road leading across the creek to their homes. Pictured from left are young Carson Hall, his father Jordan Hall, and grandfather Tim Hall. (Mountain Eagle photo)
Johnson City Press
Climbing up that hill – Sports Car Club of America arrives for hill climb rally in Norton
NORTON – The Norton Expo Center and Park Avenue turned into a combination vehicle inspection station and block party Friday as the city got ready for the sound of horsepower this weekend. The Sports Car Club of America will take over a 1.75-mile stretch of the road between the...
vaco.org
Visit Buchanan County and the Buchanan County Courthouse
The building faces west and is a three story stone gray colored course sandstone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Tazewell. At the northwest corner is a tall square clock tower with open space at the top. The west front has a projecting stone porch on the first story and above is a high vertical arched window. The building is covered by a shallow, slate-covered hipped roof with a modillion cornice and plain frieze. In the interior, the courtroom has a handsome stained glass window in the Tiffany mode over the judge’s bench. The window contains an allegorical figure seated in front of a colonnade with vignettes consisting of the national and state seals. The building houses the County Circuit Court, County General District Court and County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of the 29th Judicial Circuit. On the east side is the modern five story addition with five large arches along the first story. The building was gutted by fire in 1915 and rebuilt in 1917. The architect was Frank Pierce Milburn of Milburn, Heister and Company and the contractor was S R Hurley. The building was enlarged in 1949 to 1951. The contractor was J Clarence Hildreth. The building was remodeled in 1980. The architect was William D Price. Present construction is being done by Price-Rothe-Muse of Blountville, Tennessee. On the east side is the two story Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson City Press
NOT YET Tennessee offering $10.2 million in 'resilient' grants for public schools
NASHVILLE — More mental health help soon could be coming to public school students in the Tri-Cities and across the Volunteer State. The funding pie for up to 146 public school systems to be split is more than $10 million, with a maximum award of $250,000 per school system and a minimum of $10,000.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Grocery Stores
Abingdon, Virginia-based retailer Food City, which partnered last month with DoorDash to continue its e-commerce expansion, announced Wednesday it will acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tennessee, area, expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint. “We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing...
Body found in woods behind Greeneville motel
A man's body was recovered from a wooded area behind a Days Inn motel in Greeneville this week, according to the Greeneville Police Department.
Who’s building that? Collision repair shop on West Market, Johnson City
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. The area’s appeal in the post-COVID, remote-working world has been nationally recognized in numerous media outlets. The region saw its highest estimated population growth in years in 2021. Residential construction is booming and […]
cardinalnews.org
Richmond-area financial automation company announces Wise County expansion
Updated 3:30 p.m.: This story has been updated with additional details about the expansion from Paymerang CEO Nasser Chanda. A Richmond-area company that automates payment and invoice services for business clients said Thursday that it will hire up to 50 people for a new Wise County location. Paymerang currently has...
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: D-B at Volunteer football
The Dobyns-Bennett defense asserted its authority while its offense kicked into high gear Friday night at Volunteer. The Indians recorded their second shutout victory to open the season, a 41-0 win over the Falcons in Church Hill.
