ST. PETERSBURG — From his net, goalkeeper CJ Cochran surveyed the Rowdies’ celebration at the other end and pumped his fist. It was the 89th minute. Tampa Bay had just taken a 3-1 lead, which stood as Saturday’s final. The sequence had all started with Cochran’s long ball, too. And after a second half filled with numerous Orange County SC shots — 12 attempts, including four on goal — and a second Yann Ekra yellow cards that kept the Rowdies to 10 players, they executed one final offensive tally.

TAMPA, FL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO