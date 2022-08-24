I personally don't have a problem with it, but when our kids can be taken from us by DFS for spanking our kids then no one should be allowed to spank our kids
if the parents are OK with it and sign a permission slip for it for the school year, I say go for it. I grew up in schools that had corporal punishment, and there wasn't near as much bad behavior and loose mouth to teachers as there is today. A good Ole fashioned butt whipping never hurts anybody if they need it.
they are out of their ever loving mind to think someone is going to allow them to do that to their kids,bad idea,if you do it they want to put you in jail,but its ok for them to do so.yeah right,they gone get someone killed is what they gone do
