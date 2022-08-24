Garth Brooks is coming back to Missouri on October 1. The grand opening of the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks of Missouri is going to open with one of the biggest country artists of all time. It was first reported by themusicuniverse.com that Garth will be opening up the 50,000-seat venue which shows off Table Rock Lake and the Boston Mountains of Arkansas. Tickets are $98.95 all-inclusive and are on sale now.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO