MedicalXpress
'Drug factory' implants eliminate mesothelioma tumors in mice
Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine researchers have shown they can eradicate advanced-stage mesothelioma tumors in mice in just a few days with a treatment combining Rice's cytokine "drug factory" implants and a checkpoint inhibitor drug. The researchers administered the drug-producing beads, which are no larger than the head...
curetoday.com
First Patient Receives Investigational Cancer Drug-Combination for Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adding the investigational cancer drug lanraplenib to Xospata, if found to be effective, may broaden treatment options for patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The first patient in a phase 1b/2 clinical trial received treatment with lanraplenib plus Xospata (gilteritinib), according to a press release from the targeted therapy’s...
curetoday.com
Novel Drug Bests Tagrisso in Heavily Pretreated Lung Cancer
More patients with pretreated non-small cell lung cancer saw their disease disappear with abivertinib compared to Tagrisso. Long-term data consisting of more than three years of follow-up, showed that many patients with heavily pretreated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) saw their cancer shrink — or even disappear in some cases — when given the novel drug abivertinib.
targetedonc.com
Selinexor Decreases Risk of Progression in Certain Subtypes of Endometrial Cancer
In the SIENDO clinical trials, selinexor show progression-free survival benefit in patients with select endometrial cancer subtypes. Patients with endometrial cancer who received selinexor (Xpovio) demonstrated a 30% decrease in the risk of disease progression or death compared with patients who received placebo during the phase 3 ENGOT-EN5/GOG-3055/SIENDO trial (NCT03555422), according to results presented by Vicky Makker, MD, at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Gynaecological Cancers Congress 2022 in June.1.
targetedonc.com
No Correlation Between Baseline Ocular Conditions and Belantamab Mafodotin-Induced Ocular Toxicity in Patients with R/R Myeloma
Post-hoc analysis findings from phase 2 DREAMM-2 trial show no relationship between ocular conditions found at baseline in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and ocular toxicity from belantamab mafodotin. Treatment-emergent adverse effects (TEAEs) that may arise with belantamab mafodotin-blmf were not effected by baseline ocular conditions in patients...
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?
Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured. Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead...
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
MedicalXpress
International study designed to identify melanoma patients with high-risk disease
The use of additional adjuvant therapy beyond initial treatment has greatly improved outcomes and reduced the risk of disease recurrence for high-risk patients with melanoma. While there is a consensus regarding the use of adjuvant therapy in many high-risk patients, the use of adjuvant therapy in patients with early stage 3A disease is unclear. In a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Moffitt Cancer Center physicians, along with a team of international researchers from eight other cancer centers, report on their identification of high-risk patients with stage 3A disease and microscopic lymph node metastases who would benefit from adjuvant therapy.
Nature.com
Overweight and obesity are not associated with worse clinical outcomes in COVID-19 patients treated with fixed-dose 6"‰mg dexamethasone
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. A fixed 6"‰mg dexamethasone dose for 10 days is the standard treatment for all hospitalised COVID-19 patients who require supplemental oxygen. Yet, the pharmacokinetic properties of dexamethasone can lead to diminishing systemic dexamethasone exposure with increasing body mass index (BMI). The present study examines whether this translates to overweight and obesity being associated with worse clinical outcomes, defined as ICU admission or in hospital death, in COVID-19 patients treated with fixed-dose dexamethasone.
technologynetworks.com
Identifying High-Risk Melanoma Patients Suitable for Additional Therapy
The use of additional adjuvant therapy beyond initial treatment has greatly improved outcomes and reduced the risk of disease recurrence for high-risk patients with melanoma. While there is a consensus regarding the use of adjuvant therapy in many high-risk patients, the use of adjuvant therapy in patients with early stage 3A disease is unclear. In a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Moffitt Cancer Center physicians, along with a team of international researchers from eight other cancer centers, report on their identification of high-risk patients with stage 3A disease and microscopic lymph node metastases who would benefit from adjuvant therapy.
powerofpositivity.com
AI Brain Scan Diagnoses Alzheimers Correctly 98% of the Time
Scientists have uncovered a revolutionary brain scan that accurately diagnoses Alzheimer’s 98% of the time. Alzheimer’s disease leads to significant cognitive decline due to the loss of neurons in the brain. Early warning signs of the neurodegenerative disease include memory loss, difficulty completing tasks, and confusion. Unfortunately, no...
curetoday.com
Enrollment Opens for Trial Evaluating Abelacimab for Blood Clots From Gastrointestinal, Genitourinary Cancers
The phase 3 MAGNOLIA trial will assess whether abelacimab can prevent venous thromboembolism recurrence in patients with gastrointestinal or genitourinary cancers. Recruitment has started for a phase 3 trial evaluating abelacimab in patients with gastrointestinal or genitourinary cancers who are at risk for cancer-associated blood clots in the veins, according to Anthos Therapeutics, the pharmaceutical company developing the drug.
MedicalXpress
Novel blood test helps evaluate severity in pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare lung disease
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have found that a novel blood test can be used to easily evaluate disease severity in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and predict survivability. PAH is a rare, life-threatening condition that causes unexplained high blood pressure in the lungs. In early clinical studies, the researchers showed the test to significantly improve upon conventional tests, some of which use invasive tools.
Medical News Today
Peritoneal cancer: What to know
Peritoneal cancer affects the peritoneal cavity, a part of the abdomen. Some types of peritoneal cancers affect females, whereas others are common in males. There are some risk factors for this cancer, such as genetic mutations and hormone replacement therapy. This article is about peritoneal cancer and will describe and...
verywellhealth.com
Is There a Connection Between Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Gout?
Gout and multiple sclerosis (MS) might seem like very different conditions, but there is a connection between the two. Research has found that people with MS may be less susceptible to gout. Additionally, high levels of uric acid (found in gout) have been associated with protection against MS and other neurological diseases.
curetoday.com
FDA Stops Study of Novel Blood Cancer Drug
The Food and Drug Administration put a full clinical hold on a study of the novel drug FHD-286 in patients with acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome after study data showed an increase in a potentially fatal side effect. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a full clinical hold...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Treatment With Canakinumab Does Not Lead to Disease-Free Survival for Certain Lung Cancers
Canakinumab did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival in adult patients with stages II-IIIA and IIIB completely resected non-small cell lung cancer. Novartis recently announced that canakinumab (ACZ885) did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) in adult patients with stages II-IIIA and IIIB (T>5cm N2) completely resected non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the CANOPY-A phase 3 trial, which compared canakinumab with a placebo.
targetedonc.com
Significant Depth of Response Achieved in Relapsed Multiple Myeloma With Isa-Kd
Updated analysis results of from the IKEMA showed improvement in the depth of response to isatuximab, carfilzomib, and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma. The IKEMA study (NCT03275285) of isatuximab (Sarclisa), carfilzomib (Kyprolis), and dexamethasone (Isa-Kd) in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma demonstrated clinically meaningful improvement in depth of...
Healthline
Surgery for Thyroid Cancer: What to Know
Thyroid cancer refers to the formation of cancer cells in your thyroid, the butterfly-shaped gland located at the front base of your neck. The National Cancer Institute (NIC) estimates. new cases of thyroid cancer in 2022. If you receive a thyroid cancer diagnosis, your doctor will outline their recommended treatment...
