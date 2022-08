Brooke County, WV – The routes listed above will be restricted from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning on Monday, August 29, 2022, through Friday, September 2, 2022, for paving. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

