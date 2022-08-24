Read full article on original website
Fire Crews Battling Estimated 100 Acre Fire in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - Just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho County Dispatch received multiple calls a fire in the Slate Creek area, south of White Bird. As fire units arrived on scene, it was discovered that the fire was up a mountain at the top of the ridge and that Forest Service assistance would be required.
Man run over by tractor in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.
Idaho wildfire burning near Lake Cascade forces evacuations
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Evacuations are in place ahead of a west-central Idaho wildfire that continues to grow despite a full-suppression effort by firefighters that includes water-scooping aircraft skimming Lake Cascade, a popular boating and fishing destination. “The terrain as well as the fuel where the fire is burning...
