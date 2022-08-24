Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Related
spotonidaho.com
Autonomous Zones Have No Place in Idaho
July 20, 2022 Boise, ID - Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life. Let us be clear that this resolution, if acted upon,...
Boise Could Be Getting TWO Nearby Casinos Soon
We've all had this thought cross our minds at one point:. "I really want to gamble, but driving to Jackpot sounds like a lot of work." We get it. The rush of throwing dice across the craps table. The thrill of hitting your card on the river in poker. The...um...act of pushing a button on a slot machine. It can be exciting when you're winning some money, but gambling isn't as fun when you have to plan half a day of traveling to enjoy it.
New Study Reveals Just How Unhappy the State of Idaho Really Is
TV. Newspaper. Radio. If you jump into the comments section of any local media outlet's social media page, you would assume that people in Idaho are almost as miserable as people in states like New York, New Jersey and California. It blows our minds how people can complain about even...
Boise Mayor McLean Bans Idaho Gubernatorial Candidate From Park
Ammon Bundy is a fighter. He has fought the law at every level, federal, state, local, and even the state's most extensive healthcare system. Now Mr. Bundy faces another opponent, the mayor of Boise, Lauren McLean. A look at one of Mr. Bundy's past events in neighboring Meridian. Ammon Bundy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
Ex-Idaho lawmaker found guilty of rape denied retrial
BOISE (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been denied a retrial. Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s motion to retry or acquit his rape conviction was denied Thursday by 4th District Judge Michael Reardon, The Idaho Statesman reported. Von Ehlinger is expected to be sentenced Aug. 31. The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Far-right group endorses Boise School Board candidates; elicits responses
In a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post, a far-right extremist group posted endorsements for the Boise School Board of Trustees election coming up on Sept. 6. The endorsement post on Tuesday was addressed to "Boise School District Republicans" and urged people to go vote as the election is "critical." Among the...
tornadopix.com
Two tribes planning casinos in Mtn Home, Idaho
Treasure Valley residents hoping to visit the casino must currently drive to destinations such as Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon. But this could change. Two different Native American tribes are submitting proposals to build a casino in Mountain Home near Interstate 84, one closer to Treasure Valley and the other to Eastern Idaho. In the case of Shoshone-Bannock in eastern Idaho, this will be the tribe’s fourth casino, but it is the first casino to be launched from tribal lands. Another proposal comes from the Shoshone Paiute based on the Duck Valley Preserve on the border between Idaho and Nevada. Shoshone-Paiute does not currently operate any casinos.
RELATED PEOPLE
One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made and Served in Idaho
Are you one of those folks that when it comes to weird combinations and flavors of food, you approach them with the attitude of “I’ll try anything once?” Then this refreshing list of cold treats may be for you!. Boise has set a new record for the...
Idahoans React To Governor Little’s Special Spending Session
As predicted by several folks, Idaho Governor Brad Little has called the Idaho Legislature back into session. We share with you our limited suggestions on what the legislature should focus on and the hypocrisy of calling a session during the pandemic. Then again, he's the governor; he's the boss of the Gem State.
Top Six Most Popular Tasty Sandwiches to Try in Boise
Boise has grown continuously and in doing so has seen restaurants come and go and even thrive. So where are the best Sandwich shops and best specific sandwiches that are worth trying at various restaurants?. According to Delish.com, the Huckleberry BBQ Turkey + Brie from Trillium inside The Grove Hotel...
Idahoans Share Their Beloved Dog Photos on #NationalDogDay
Today we celebrate our beloved dogs as folks worldwide share their favorite photos of their best friends through social media. In Idaho, we love our dogs and would be lost without them. We see them on the Greenbelt, in parks, stores, and sometimes in our vehicles. In honor of so many folks loving their dogs, we decided to share with you some of Idaho's most famous personalities sharing their favorite moments with their pooches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho
There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
aha? Oh No! Another Major Setback For The Boise Airport
This summer has been one step forward, and one step back for the Boise Airport. We've seen exciting flights added, like Las Vegas to Boise, and some of our favorite services taken away, like the daily service from Boise to Austin, Texas. Now, we're losing something we never even had....
Thanks to Twitter, We Now Know What Boise Sounds Like
You know, sometimes I wish I could explain how my mind works but like most people, I just can’t. I often find myself wandering down the rabbit hole of Twitter among other social media platforms looking for odd perspectives on Boise or Idaho in general. This previously led me to search for what people think Boise smells like which I have to admit, delivered hilarious results.
Post Register
No new trial for former Idaho legislator convicted of rape, judge rules
BOISE — Former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger will not be acquitted or granted a new trial, Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon ruled Thursday, and he will be sentenced for his rape conviction next week. Von Ehlinger’s attorney, Jon Cox, submitted a motion in Ada County Court in early...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Don’t Ever Say These Things to an Idahoan
There are things that you just don't say to locals of certain places. Every state and even city has things that are said, either in ignorance or to be irritating to locals. Idaho and Boise certainly has its fair share of comments, statements and things that should just not be said out loud.
tornadopix.com
‘I hope they stick’: Will Boise Mobile Home Park residents stay indoors?
BOISE – The City of Boise has purchased a mobile home park on Bench in an effort to keep existing housing affordable. Residents are grateful they won’t have to leave but are uneasy about what the future may hold and about the rising cost of living in Treasure Valley.
Idaho’s Ultimate Forbidden Love Story Now Lingers with Hauntings
Oh yes forbidden love. Although it has been done time and time again in various stories, versions and even different characters, the most well known is iconic Romeo and Juliet. Two people who love each other but because of what they are born into are not allowed to ever be together. It leads them both to their own endings. There is a Romeo and Juliet story based right here in Idaho. This forbidden Idaho couple never seemed to 'pass over' all the way and are still said to haunt where they met their end together.
idahofreedom.org
The high cost of affordable housing in McLean's Boise
With house prices at record highs in the Boise metro area, there are many voices demanding that city government do something. Usually, government solutions to housing involve spending taxpayer dollars to subsidize mortgages and rents for certain groups of people. But on the other end of the ideological spectrum is the free market solution, which relies on having the supply of homes outweigh the demand, therefore lowering prices.
103.5 KISSFM
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5