Michigan State

AG Nessel Leads Multistate Coalition in Defense of Federal Fuel Economy Standards

By Attorney General Dana Nessel
 3 days ago
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Michigan to receive $25 million initial federal grant to address orphan wells

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced today that the U.S. Department of the Interior has awarded Michigan an initial grant of $25 million to address orphan wells through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act 2021 (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Section 40601. Eligible activities authorized under the initial grant include plugging wells, reclaiming lands impacted by associated development activities, and the removal of infrastructure associated with the wells on federal, state, tribal, and private property.
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

AG Nessel Advocates to Cut Rate Increase by More Than Half

LANSING – The Department of Attorney General filed testimony before the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to advocate for reducing Consumers Energy’s requested rate increase by over 50% and reducing the increase in residential rates to less than 3%, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Consumers Energy filed...
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

AG Nessel Statement on Court of Appeals Ruling

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the statement below following a denial of the state legislature’s appeal of a preliminary injunction in Planned Parenthood v Attorney General of the State of Michigan by the Court of Appeals:. “The Court today made clear it was not persuaded...
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Weigh in on proposed changes to Michigan endangered and threatened species list

Public hearing Aug. 30; written comments taken through Sept. 30. Interested in efforts to protect Michigan’s rare animals and plants – including species like the eastern box turtle, long-eared owl, American bumblebee and floating marsh marigold? The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for input on proposed changes to the state’s endangered and threatened species list, which documents the imperiled wildlife species that are protected by law.
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Road to Restoration clinic series continues in southwest Detroit

The Michigan Department of State (MDOS), Department of the Attorney General, and community partners hosted the latest in the second series of Road to Restoration clinics in Detroit today, part of the joint effort to continue helping drivers with suspended licenses complete the necessary steps to safely restore their driving privileges.
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Trek the Trestle 2022

With the end of summer approaching, the St. Clair County Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting the 14th annual Labor Day “Trek the Trestle” Walk on the Wadhams to Avoca Trail. As part of the event, Participants cross the 640ft. Mill Creek trestle, the longest bridge of its...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Absentee ballot applications now available for the Nov. 8 general election

Michiganders can now apply to vote absentee in the Nov. 8 general election. Voters choosing to vote by mail are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible to avoid postal delays. “Every successful election we have held in Michigan over the last three years, voters have made it...
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Weekly Fishing Report – August 24, 2022

Lake Erie: Yellow perch fishing geared up with anglers catching fish on minnow perch rigs near the number one and two buoys out from Bartnik Boat Launch, near the Ohio line. A one-pound yellow perch was caught in this location. Many anglers reported catching four to five white perch for every yellow perch. Red was a good bead color for catching the yellow perch. Just a couple walleye anglers were still catching a few of them in Michigan waters. Anglers going into Canadian waters were still getting some walleye catches.
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Apply for a reserved waterfowl hunt through Aug. 28

Reserved hunts will be held both mornings and afternoons of the Middle Zone waterfowl season opening weekend, Oct. 8-9, and the following weekend, Oct. 15-16, at Fish Point State Wildlife Area in Tuscola County and Nayanquing Point State Wildlife Area in Bay County. In the South Zone, reserved hunts will...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Mural, mural on the wall

From kitchens and hotel rooms to libraries and living quarters almost everywhere, humans often use images or souvenirs from visits to nature for decoration, remembrances of captivating experiences and inspiration. We also plant beautiful gardens around our homes and workplaces to attract birds and other animals to bring nature closer...
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Croswell woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Watertown Twp.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s office reports that Wednesday morning accident in Watertown Township put a Croswell woman in the hospital. Receiving the call around 9:40 a.m. on August 24, deputies responded to the scene at French Line and South Sandusky Roads with Sanilac EMS and the Sandusky Fire Department to find the two vehicle crash.
CROSWELL, MI

