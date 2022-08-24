AG Nessel Leads Multistate Coalition in Defense of Federal Fuel Economy Standards

Read full article on original website
Michigan to receive $25 million initial federal grant to address orphan wells
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced today that the U.S. Department of the Interior has awarded Michigan an initial grant of $25 million to address orphan wells through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act 2021 (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Section 40601. Eligible activities authorized under the initial grant include plugging wells, reclaiming lands impacted by associated development activities, and the removal of infrastructure associated with the wells on federal, state, tribal, and private property.
AG Nessel Advocates to Cut Rate Increase by More Than Half
LANSING – The Department of Attorney General filed testimony before the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to advocate for reducing Consumers Energy’s requested rate increase by over 50% and reducing the increase in residential rates to less than 3%, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Consumers Energy filed...
AG Nessel Statement on Court of Appeals Ruling
LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the statement below following a denial of the state legislature’s appeal of a preliminary injunction in Planned Parenthood v Attorney General of the State of Michigan by the Court of Appeals:. “The Court today made clear it was not persuaded...
Weigh in on proposed changes to Michigan endangered and threatened species list
Public hearing Aug. 30; written comments taken through Sept. 30. Interested in efforts to protect Michigan’s rare animals and plants – including species like the eastern box turtle, long-eared owl, American bumblebee and floating marsh marigold? The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for input on proposed changes to the state’s endangered and threatened species list, which documents the imperiled wildlife species that are protected by law.
DNR urges waterfowl hunters to use caution, expects fall surge in highly pathogenic avian influenza
With certain duck and goose hunting seasons starting Sept. 1 throughout the state, and others to follow this fall and winter, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources asks all hunters to be observant and careful when harvesting and handling wild birds, due to the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus.
Road to Restoration clinic series continues in southwest Detroit
The Michigan Department of State (MDOS), Department of the Attorney General, and community partners hosted the latest in the second series of Road to Restoration clinics in Detroit today, part of the joint effort to continue helping drivers with suspended licenses complete the necessary steps to safely restore their driving privileges.
Trek the Trestle 2022
With the end of summer approaching, the St. Clair County Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting the 14th annual Labor Day “Trek the Trestle” Walk on the Wadhams to Avoca Trail. As part of the event, Participants cross the 640ft. Mill Creek trestle, the longest bridge of its...
AG Nessel: Beware of Scammers Taking Advantage of Federal Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Program
LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to warn Michiganders to be on the lookout for potential scammers seeking to take advantage of borrowers pursuing new sweeping student loan debt relief recently announced by the Biden Administration. Here are the highlights of the announced loan debt relief:. The...
Absentee ballot applications now available for the Nov. 8 general election
Michiganders can now apply to vote absentee in the Nov. 8 general election. Voters choosing to vote by mail are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible to avoid postal delays. “Every successful election we have held in Michigan over the last three years, voters have made it...
Weekly Fishing Report – August 24, 2022
Lake Erie: Yellow perch fishing geared up with anglers catching fish on minnow perch rigs near the number one and two buoys out from Bartnik Boat Launch, near the Ohio line. A one-pound yellow perch was caught in this location. Many anglers reported catching four to five white perch for every yellow perch. Red was a good bead color for catching the yellow perch. Just a couple walleye anglers were still catching a few of them in Michigan waters. Anglers going into Canadian waters were still getting some walleye catches.
Apply for a reserved waterfowl hunt through Aug. 28
Reserved hunts will be held both mornings and afternoons of the Middle Zone waterfowl season opening weekend, Oct. 8-9, and the following weekend, Oct. 15-16, at Fish Point State Wildlife Area in Tuscola County and Nayanquing Point State Wildlife Area in Bay County. In the South Zone, reserved hunts will...
Mural, mural on the wall
From kitchens and hotel rooms to libraries and living quarters almost everywhere, humans often use images or souvenirs from visits to nature for decoration, remembrances of captivating experiences and inspiration. We also plant beautiful gardens around our homes and workplaces to attract birds and other animals to bring nature closer...
Croswell woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Watertown Twp.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s office reports that Wednesday morning accident in Watertown Township put a Croswell woman in the hospital. Receiving the call around 9:40 a.m. on August 24, deputies responded to the scene at French Line and South Sandusky Roads with Sanilac EMS and the Sandusky Fire Department to find the two vehicle crash.
Blue Water Area Humane Society: Pet of the Week: “Eggs”, 8/26/22
Blue Water Healthy Living is proud to work with the Blue Water Area Humane Society to Present the Pet of the Week!. This week we have “Eggs” Available for Adoption!. Katie Phelan, the Director of the Blue Water Area Humane Society is here to show off “Eggs”!
