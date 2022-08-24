AG Nessel Leads Multistate Coalition in Defense of Federal Fuel Economy Standards

Lake Erie: Yellow perch fishing geared up with anglers catching fish on minnow perch rigs near the number one and two buoys out from Bartnik Boat Launch, near the Ohio line. A one-pound yellow perch was caught in this location. Many anglers reported catching four to five white perch for every yellow perch. Red was a good bead color for catching the yellow perch. Just a couple walleye anglers were still catching a few of them in Michigan waters. Anglers going into Canadian waters were still getting some walleye catches.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO