Biden Announces Nearly $3 Billion In New Military Aid for Ukraine

 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he is sending $2.98 billion in new military aid to Ukraine that will enable forces there to fight for years to come.

Biden’s announcement Wednesday comes six months after Russia invaded Ukraine and as Ukraine is celebrating its 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

The new U.S. aid will train and equip Ukrainian forces for a longer-term fight.

It includes air defense system and artillery systems, drones and other weaponry.

U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that also will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future, U.S. officials said.

