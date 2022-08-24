ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 4; State Positivity Rate 10.64%

The State Department of Public Health reported 4 more COVID-19 cases in Westport over the past day. The State positivity rate was up to 10.64%. 352 people are hospitalized around the State as of today. Westport total positive or probable cases: 5,718 cases. Westport total COVID-19 Deaths: 39 deaths. State...
Documentary Photographer, Former Westporter to Give Lecture on Cuba Travels

International documentary photographer, Daryl Hawk, will present a photo documentary and lecture entitled “Into the Heart of Cuba” to the Appalachian Mountain Club on Tuesday, September 13th at 6:30PM. This special event will take place at the Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Road East in Westport. Daryl was...
